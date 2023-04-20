Paul Heckingbottom: No one else on the planet thinks Sheff Utd can beat Man City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Paul Heckingbottom: No one else on the planet thinks Sheff Utd can beat Man City

By Press Association
Paul Heckingbottom knows the task that lies ahead for his side (Richard Sellers/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom knows the task that lies ahead for his side (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom knows that “no one else on the planet” expects his side to be able to beat Manchester City in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final.

The Blades, who confirmed on Thursday that their EFL transfer embargo has been lifted, take on Pep Guardiola’s side in the last-four clash at Wembley trying to pull off a big upset and reach the final for the first time since 1937.

It is a huge task given the level City are currently playing at as they chase a treble, with the Champions League and Premier League still on their radar.

“There is probably no one else on the planet thinking we’ll be in the final, but that’s not to say we can’t do it,” Heckingbottom said.

“We have to approach the game in that way and with the intention of causing an upset.

“This season so far has been great, the position we are in in the league, the FA Cup semi-final, it could end up being a really memorable season in this club’s history, but we have to achieve something for that.

“To do that in the FA Cup, we have to get past one of the best teams on the planet.

“We are going to enjoy it and try to give a really, really good account of ourselves. We know who we are playing, we know their calibre of player and we need them to have an off day and we be at the top of our game.

“The occasion itself means it is a totally different experience anyway, but we want to make sure we get things out of this season, not just a pat on the back for doing well so far.”

Whatever happens on Saturday, the Blades have another huge game on Wednesday when victory over West Brom will guarantee them promotion back to the Premier League after two years away.

And the definitive nature of their task has made it easier to focus on the clash with City.

“How it has allowed me to speak to the players today is, we know what the situation is in the league, we know the position we are in, all that hard work, everything we have done early on has put us in the position where we can relax now,” he said. “That is on Wednesday. We know where we’re at.

“It probably does help, all our attention and focus is on this game, the FA Cup semi-final. But in my opinion, we have approached every game like this.”

The Blades will be without midfielders James McAtee and Tommy Doyle, who are ineligible as they are on loan from City.

It is especially hard for Doyle, whose stunning goal ensured victory over Blackburn booked the spot in the last four, as his grandfathers both played at Wembley for City.

The pair will travel with the squad to the national stadium and be part of the day.

“They will be there,” Heckingbottom said. “We will have the majority of people who have helped us this season down there. In terms of how we approach the game, it will be exactly the same as normal.

“We want everyone to go down and be part of it. Once we arrive at the ground and it’s matchday, people involved in the game are there and the other guys can go into the stand and watch the game.

Sheffield United v Cardiff City – Sky Bet Championship – Bramall Lane
Sheffield United are closing in on promotion back to the Premier League (Richard Sellers/PA)

“We have tried to be inclusive all season anyway and tried to make sure everyone has felt part of it.”

The Blades confirmed on Thursday that their EFL embargo has been lifted with immediate effect.

They were sanctioned by the governing body in January for breaching guideline 52.2.3 which concerns non-payment of transfer funds to other clubs.

“Sheffield United acknowledges that the sanctions imposed relating to EFL regulation 52.2.3 have been lifted with immediate effect,” a club statement read.

“As previously stated, the board of directors would like to assure supporters that promotion to the Premier League remains the primary objective this season and will continue to support Paul Heckingbottom and the team.”

The lifting of the embargo is not related to the possible takeover of the club by Dozy Mmobuosi, the PA news agency understands.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch – but owner is aiming for…
2
Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching.
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
4
Frank Lefevre
‘Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind’: Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen
6
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
7
Craig Taylor robbed a 17-year-old at knife-point. Image: DC Thomson.
Mugged by bank transfer: Armed thug caught after handing over personal details for transaction
8
The Beach Boulevard roundabout and dual carriageway could be in line for a major overhaul. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Beach Boulevard: Plans revealed for £12 million roundabout changes, traffic squeeze and more bike…
3
9
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
10
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart to move Stateside to play college football with Jacksonville…
Six by Nico
Unit sought-after for Six by Nico's newest Aberdeen restaurant back on the market
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man appears in court after £43,000 cannabis seizure by police
Tommy Cumming
Tommy Cumming: Caley Thistle kitman, groundsman and club legend
Bijou by the Sea provides stunning views from the Moray Firth coast near Buckie. Image: Google Maps
Bijou by the Sea to be marketed in Europe after Central Belt tenant plan…
Willie Cameron, Highland Tourism Board director:,Andrew Mackenzie, Highland Historian, Nicola Henderson, Museums and Heritage Highland, Yvonne Crook, Chair, Highland Tourism CIC. Inverness.
Future of heritage sector comes under the spotlight in Inverness
Kairen Griffiths talked to a diverse range of NHS workers for her new book Memories From the Frontline. Image: Supplied by Kairen Griffiths
Covid testing the royals and the horror of ICU: New book reveals pandemic stories…
Robert Mackenzie on the site of his proposed golf course at Nigg. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Would-be golf course developer backs Coul Links plan
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job
Jamie Crowe.
Run Balmoral: Great Britain international Jamie Crowe contemplates triple challenge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented