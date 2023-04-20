Joe Cordina keen to bring big boxing nights to Wales ‘again and again’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Joe Cordina keen to bring big boxing nights to Wales ‘again and again’

By Press Association
Joe Cordina became IBF super-middleweight world champion last June before a hand injury saw him stripped of the title (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Joe Cordina became IBF super-middleweight world champion last June before a hand injury saw him stripped of the title (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Joe Cordina is determined to emulate Joe Calzaghe as a long-reigning world champion and bring big boxing nights back to Wales on a regular basis.

Cordina challenges IBF super-featherweight world champion Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov at the Cardiff International Arena on Saturday aiming to regain the title he lost outside the ring.

The 31-year-old became Wales’ 13th world champion boxer when he knocked out Kenichi Ogawa in Cardiff in June, but a broken hand saw Cordina stripped of the title before a defence and Rakhimov would eventually take the belt.

Welshman Calzaghe, one of British boxing’s greatest champions who retired from the sport in 2009 after an unbeaten 46-fight career, was among the crowd at Cordina’s pre-fight press conference in Cardiff on Thursday.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity back in my home town and it’s going to be a tough night,” said Cordina ahead of fighting in front of a capacity 5,000 hometown crowd.

“We have to get that win to bring big nights of boxing back to Cardiff again and again.

“Like Joe Calzaghe did and give other fighters the opportunity to show their talents around the world.

“It was always my plan when I came into boxing. When Joe retired then it went dead.

“Lee Selby became a world champion but he never cemented this as his home as a fighter.

“That’s what I wanted to do and I believe that after my last win in June that was the start.

“We’ve had that little bit of a break, but get this title on Saturday and that’s when all the big nights start happening again.”

Like Calzaghe before him, Cordina is no stranger to hand injuries but he has built an unbeaten 15-fight professional record after impressing in the amateur ranks.

Cordina won bronze for Wales at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and lightweight gold for Great Britain at the 2015 European Championships in Bulgaria.

“People say it’s mad that I’m away in camp for so long but I’ve been doing this for 10 or 11 years,” said Cordina, who bases himself away from Cardiff in Essex during training camps.

“I started boxing at 16 and at 18 I was on the GB squad, from there I lived in Sheffield for seven and a half years.

Kenichi Ogawa v Joe Cordina – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Joe Cordina, left, produced a sensational knockout punch to beat Kenichi Ogawa, right, in June and become IBF super-featherweight world champion (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I turned pro and I knew that to keep away from all the distractions I had to move away (from Cardiff).

“I’ve sacrificed myself, I’ve missed kids’ birthdays, two of their births. Everything I’m doing now is to provide for them in the future and he (Rakhimov) is standing in my way.”

Rakhimov, who is also unbeaten with 17 wins and a draw, won the vacant IBF super-featherweight world title in November with a ninth-round stoppage victory over England’s Zelfa Barrett in Dubai.

“I’m born ready and I will show that in the ring on Saturday,” said Rakhimov, 28.

“I have a very good team, a great coach in Freddie Roach, and we know the key to the victory.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch – but owner is aiming for…
2
Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching.
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
4
Frank Lefevre
‘Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind’: Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen
6
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
7
Craig Taylor robbed a 17-year-old at knife-point. Image: DC Thomson.
Mugged by bank transfer: Armed thug caught after handing over personal details for transaction
8
The Beach Boulevard roundabout and dual carriageway could be in line for a major overhaul. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Beach Boulevard: Plans revealed for £12 million roundabout changes, traffic squeeze and more bike…
3
9
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
10
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart to move Stateside to play college football with Jacksonville…
Six by Nico
Unit sought-after for Six by Nico's newest Aberdeen restaurant back on the market
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man appears in court after £43,000 cannabis seizure by police
Tommy Cumming
Tommy Cumming: Caley Thistle kitman, groundsman and club legend
Bijou by the Sea provides stunning views from the Moray Firth coast near Buckie. Image: Google Maps
Bijou by the Sea to be marketed in Europe after Central Belt tenant plan…
Willie Cameron, Highland Tourism Board director:,Andrew Mackenzie, Highland Historian, Nicola Henderson, Museums and Heritage Highland, Yvonne Crook, Chair, Highland Tourism CIC. Inverness.
Future of heritage sector comes under the spotlight in Inverness
Kairen Griffiths talked to a diverse range of NHS workers for her new book Memories From the Frontline. Image: Supplied by Kairen Griffiths
Covid testing the royals and the horror of ICU: New book reveals pandemic stories…
Robert Mackenzie on the site of his proposed golf course at Nigg. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Would-be golf course developer backs Coul Links plan
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job
Jamie Crowe.
Run Balmoral: Great Britain international Jamie Crowe contemplates triple challenge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented