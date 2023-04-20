Wigan circling Championship drop as Wrexham focus on Football League return

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three league titles and four relegations are on the line in Saturday’s EFL and National League fixtures.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how things could pan out.

Championship

The title celebrations may finally begin for Vincent Kompany and Burnley (Richard Sellers/PA)

Burnley will be confirmed as champions if they beat QPR at Turf Moor.

Wigan will be relegated if they lose, or if they draw but Reading beat Coventry and QPR pick up at least a point.

The latter scenario also applies to Blackpool, just a point better off, if they lose to Birmingham. If they draw, they will need a Cardiff defeat or QPR or Reading to drop points.

League One

Aside from Forest Green’s already confirmed relegation, all other issues will remain in play beyond this weekend – though Morecambe could find themselves six points adrift of safety with only six to play for if they lose at Charlton while Oxford win and MK Dons draw.

League Two

Leyton Orient are already promoted and will be confirmed as champions if they win against Crewe and Stevenage fail to beat Mansfield.

Northampton – who play Harrogate – and Stevenage can clinch play-off places with victories or by matching Salford’s result. Sixth-placed Bradford having four games to play means automatic promotion cannot yet be confirmed by either team.

Rochdale will be relegated unless they beat Stockport. Even that will not be enough if Crawley also win at Hartlepool.

National League

MASSIVE three points. @YTFC put on a show. The first 45 min were edgy as hell. Big Saturday match on the way at the Racecourse. This sport continues to be evil. https://t.co/yEeTvBxXpx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 18, 2023

Wrexham will be back in the Football League if they match second-placed Notts County’s result.

Beating Boreham Wood is the most straightforward way to guarantee promotion. The Dragons have a tendency towards dramatic finishes under Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, though, and any dropped points on this occasion may well take it to the final day – with County surely unlikely to reciprocate against relegated Maidstone.

Yeovil and Scunthorpe are also already down and Torquay will complete the set unless they match either York or Maidenhead’s results.