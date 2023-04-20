Ben Duckett takes advantage of early reprieve to lift Nottinghamshire at Lord’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Duckett takes advantage of early reprieve to lift Nottinghamshire at Lord’s

By Press Association
Ben Duckett starred for Nottinghamshire against Middlesex (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ben Duckett starred for Nottinghamshire against Middlesex (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ben Duckett capitalised on an early moment of fortune to record an unbeaten century on the opening day of Nottinghamshire’s LV= Insurance County Championship match against Middlesex.

Ethan Bamber located Duckett’s outside edge but the ball sailed between wicketkeeper and first slip, with the England opener resolute thereafter as he reached his first three-figure score of the season.

Middlesex might have been ruing their decision to field first following a 117-run opening stand in just 27.5 overs between Duckett and Haseeb Hameed, who nicked off for 55 as Bamber had some overdue reward.

Nottinghamshire then slipped to 152 for four but Duckett was a reassuring presence in the middle, guiding his side to 252 for five before bad light at Lord’s brought play to an early end.

Duckett will resume on Friday on 119 not out at a ground where he will almost certainly open the batting for England against Australia in the second Ashes Test in two months’ time.

Elsewhere in Division One, James Anderson was in the wickets early on at Somerset, who fought back against Lancashire at Taunton courtesy of unbeaten hundreds from Tom Abell and teenager James Rew.

Anderson sent openers Sean Dickson and Tom Lammonby back to the pavilion after Lancashire won the toss, with Somerset slipping to 80 for four as 19-year-old Rew walked out to partner his captain Abell.

Rew – born in January 2004, 13 months after Anderson made his international debut – amassed 114 not out and Abell 119no as Somerset ended strongly on 311 for four.

Hampshire closed on 287 for four after being invited to bat first by Northamptonshire at Wantage Road, where Nick Gubbins (125) and James Vince (104no) put on 198.

There were just 42 overs possible at Canterbury due to bad light and later heavy rain, with Essex darting to 164 for one. Nick Browne (54no) and Tom Westley (71) have put on an unbroken 121.

In Division Two, Tom Price had a day to remember, rescuing Gloucestershire from a desperate collapse with his maiden first-class century before taking a hat-trick against Worcestershire at New Road.

Gloucestershire had stumbled to 45 for seven after being inserted when Price walked to the crease but the number nine batter peeled off a 98-ball hundred, thumping four sixes and 12 fours before being ran out, helping his side to 231 all out.

Worcestershire then slipped from 58 without loss to 59 for four, with Price having former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali and fellow middle-order batters Jack Haynes and Brett D’Oliveira caught behind off successive deliveries.

Price also found the edge of Ed Pollock to finish with four for 38 as Worcestershire went to stumps on 118 for seven.

Durham posted 382 for six after losing the toss against Glamorgan at Cardiff, with Michael Jones (69), Scott Borthwick (59), Ollie Robinson (73) and Brydon Carse (53no) all going past their half-centuries.

Tom Alsop top-scored with 95 while Oli Carter’s 60no saw Sussex to 275 for five after opting to bat against Yorkshire at Hove.

