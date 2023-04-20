Harry Maguire and David De Gea errors costly as Man Utd crash out of Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Harry Maguire and David De Gea errors costly as Man Utd crash out of Europe

By Press Association
Manchester United players were left dejected after defeat in Spain (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Manchester United players were left dejected after defeat in Spain (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Harry Maguire and David De Gea errors bookended an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at Sevilla as Manchester United’s Europa League dreams went up in smoke in Spain.

A week on from blowing a comfortable two-goal lead in the first leg of this quarter-final, the Red Devils withered rather than rallied at the rocking Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Youssef En-Nesyri capitalised on a Maguire mistake and, after Loic Bade’s header, punished De Gea’s slip in a 3-0 win that saw United make a humiliating Europa League exit 5-2 on aggregate.

The Red Devils had knocked out Barcelona and Real Betis to reach this stage, but for the sixth season running their European dreams ended in defeat to Spanish opposition.

Sevilla began that run in 2018 and had the visitors on the backfoot from the outset on Thursday, when Erik ten Hag’s call for his players to keep their cool fell on deaf ears.

The home side’s pressure forced Maguire into an error from a poor De Gea pass out, with Erik Lamela winning the ball and En-Nesyri striking home in the seventh minute.

Lucas Ocampos had a goal disallowed and abject United were fortunate not to be further behind at the break, only to concede again 76 seconds after the restart.

Sevilla celebrates Loic Bade (right) scoring the second goal
Sevilla celebrates Loic Bade (right) scoring the second goal (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Bade, who started the season on loan at Nottingham Forest, headed home and the absentee-hit visitors’ response was desperate and disjointed as they failed to claw one back.

In fact, things got even worse as En-Nesyri scored from distance into an empty net after De Gea failed to clear a high ball.

Few could have envisaged this outcome when Marcel Sabitzer’s brace put United in cruise control last Thursday.

But Sevilla rode their luck and capitalised on United’s absentees at Old Trafford, before running amok in front of their incredible support.

The corner of United fans were surrounded by an imposing white wall, with toilet roll streaming down from the stands and flags waving in the air as the teams emerged.

Sevilla v Manchester United – UEFA Europa League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium
Manchester United’s Harry Maguire looks dejected after Youssef En-Nesyri opened the scoring (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Sevilla’s players channelled that febrile atmosphere in a fast, fierce start, with their aggressive pressing leading to an early opener.

Maguire played back to De Gea and called for the return ball, only for a poor ball out and the attention of three Sevilla players to see him panic.

Lamela blocked his attempted pass away from danger, with En-Nesyri collecting the ball and driving past United’s statuesque goalkeeper to send the home fans wild.

It was a nightmare start for United, whose defence looked rattled and were struggling to create clear-cut chances.

Antony shanked wide and Aaron Wan-Bissaka struck straight at Yassine Bounou, with Casemiro heading over for the toothless visitors.

Sevilla looked most likely to score. Lamela was all too easily able to get away a shot and De Gea would be beaten again before the break.

Ocampos brilliantly steered home, only for the goal to be ruled out by the VAR for Marcos Acuna straying offside in the build-up.

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford came on at the break to try and get United back into the tie (PA)

A blocked Ivan Rakitic strike flew over as United clung on until half-time, when Ten Hag made two changes.

Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw replaced Jadon Sancho and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but any hope of a comeback was swiftly punctured.

Rakitic sent over a corner from the right and Bade sent a header looping over De Gea and in off the underside of the bar.

It was a gut punch that Sevilla quickly attempted to turn into a knockout blow, with De Gea pushing away a Rakitic shot for a corner that sparked a wild melee.

Wout Weghorst replaced Anthony Martial and Casemiro was on his knees after being handed a booking that ruled him out of the semi-final first leg. A stage United would not get to.

Sevilla v Manchester United – UEFA Europa League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium
Youssef En-Nesyri (right) celebrates the third goal (PA)

The Brazil international was denied, Weghorst blocked and Christian Eriksen went close with a free-kick, but a comeback never looked likely.

Perhaps United’s desperation played a part in De Gea’s decision to race off his line to deal with a ball, only to slip and present En-Nesyri with the chance to score from distance.

United’s humbling was complete and their reaction in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Brighton will be fascinating.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
2
CR0042141. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on The Bread Guy opening its fifth branch in the north-east. Pictured is Gary McAllister outside the new Hazlehead bakery. Thursday April 20, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 20/04/23
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
3
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
4
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
5
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts
6
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
7
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
8
The German bus company FlixBus launched in Aberdeen two years ago. Image: FlixBus.
New Aberdeen to Edinburgh bus service launches with £2 offer
9
Ashley Beckwith broke into a wealthy pensioner's home and robbed him of luxury items. Image: DC Thomson.
Violent robber stole £20,000 luxury watch to ‘feed his family for a year’
10
The proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium appears to be in doubt as the council pushes ahead with a major revamp of the seafront.
Exclusive: New council report hints that Aberdeen stadium at beach might never be built
9

More from Press and Journal

Charles Davidson
Aberdeen man walking with 'slight hunch' reported missing
Christine Macdonald of Aviemore pictured with Grant Moir, chief executive of the cairngorms National Park and Kenny Wright, outdoor resource centre co-ordinator unveiling a new plaque on the grounds. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
UK's first outdoor dementia resource centre opens near Aviemore
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers to strike Monday
This image shows that the new Ellon Wheel Park could look like.
'Huge step forward' for Ellon Wheel Park with £400,000 cash boost
The possibility of wildfire in the north of Scotland was increased due to dry weather and low rainfall this week. Image: South West Ross Community Fire Stations.
Wildfires near Glenuig put out after two days but residents still left without internet
There has been a leak at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: Scott Baxter.
Aberdeen Maternity Hospital's midwife unit to be relocated for six weeks due to leak
Persley Castle Care Home is located in the Woodside area of Aberdeen.
Watchdog tells Persley Castle Care Home to improve patients' wellbeing
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds highlights why winger Nathan Shaw is a rising star
Yvie Burnett features in a new BBC series "Scotland Sings".
Big Interview: Yvie Burnett sets off on a mission to make sure that Scotland…
Kate Forbes during a visit to the Haven Centre in Inverness which is under construction. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kate Forbes backs Humza Yousaf's 'decisive leadership' amid SNP chaos

Editor's Picks

Most Commented