Football rumours: Chelsea plan clearout while Man Utd target Danish striker

What the papers say

Manchester United have been given a boost in their hopes to sign Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, according to the Mirror. The paper claims Karim Benzema’s decision to sign a one-year extension with Real Madrid, who were also reportedly interested in the 20-year-old, has put United in pole position to land Hojlund. The Atalanta forward has scored seven goals in 26 matches in Serie A and five goals in two matches for Denmark in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The Mirror says Chelsea have held talks with former Paris St Germain and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as the club looks to fill the spot after Graham Potter was sacked at the start of the month.

Pochettino has reportedly met with Chelsea. (Steven Paston, PA)

The Blues will also conduct a big clearout before June 30 to comply with Financial Fair Play rules, according to the Evening Standard. The players who could leave the club include Hakim Ziyech, Romelu Lukaku, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic, Conor Gallagher and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aston Villa are interested in Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, according to Talksport. The 22-year-old has made just 11 appearances for the Gunners this season and Villa boss Unai Emery, who gave Smith Rowe his debut in north London, is reportedly keen on a reunion.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Noussair Mazraoui: The Moroccan defender, currently at Bayern Munich, is getting a lot of interest from England, with Manchester United, Arsenal, Wolves, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and West Ham all keeping their eyes on the 25-year-old, according to 90min.

Matt Doherty has received interest from multiple Premier League clubs. (Brian Lawless, PA)

Matt Doherty: 90min says Wolves, Burnley, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace are all interested in the 31-year-old Atletico Madrid and Ireland.