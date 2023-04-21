Football rumours: Chelsea plan clearout while Man Utd target Danish striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Chelsea plan clearout while Man Utd target Danish striker

By Press Association

What the papers say

Manchester United have been given a boost in their hopes to sign Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, according to the Mirror. The paper claims Karim Benzema’s decision to sign a one-year extension with Real Madrid, who were also reportedly interested in the 20-year-old, has put United in pole position to land Hojlund. The Atalanta forward has scored seven goals in 26 matches in Serie A and five goals in two matches for Denmark in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The Mirror says Chelsea have held talks with former Paris St Germain and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as the club looks to fill the spot after Graham Potter was sacked at the start of the month.

Mauricio Pochettino file photo
Pochettino has reportedly met with Chelsea. (Steven Paston, PA)

The Blues will also conduct a big clearout before June 30 to comply with Financial Fair Play rules, according to the Evening Standard. The players who could leave the club include Hakim Ziyech, Romelu Lukaku, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic, Conor Gallagher and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aston Villa are interested in Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, according to Talksport. The 22-year-old has made just 11 appearances for the Gunners this season and Villa boss Unai Emery, who gave Smith Rowe his debut in north London, is reportedly keen on a reunion.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Noussair Mazraoui: The Moroccan defender, currently at Bayern Munich, is getting a lot of interest from England, with Manchester United, Arsenal, Wolves, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and West Ham all keeping their eyes on the 25-year-old, according to 90min.

Republic of Ireland v Latvia – International Friendly – Aviva Stadium
Matt Doherty has received interest from multiple Premier League clubs. (Brian Lawless, PA)

Matt Doherty: 90min says Wolves, Burnley, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace are all interested in the 31-year-old Atletico Madrid and Ireland.

