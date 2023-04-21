Declan Rice says West Ham are hitting form at the right time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Declan Rice says West Ham are hitting form at the right time

By Press Association
Declan Rice scored against Gent (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Declan Rice scored against Gent (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Declan Rice believes West Ham are hitting form at just the right time to turn a forgettable season into a memorable one.

The Hammers have eased their relegation fears by taking seven points from their last four matches, and on Thursday night they kept their hopes of a first trophy in 43 years on track by beating Belgian side Gent to reach the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

“There has not been a lot to cheer about,” West Ham captain Rice told the club website. “But now we feel the fans, and us as players, you have seen us start to hit the form we know we are capable of.

“It has taken longer than we expected this season, but we are hitting it at the right time. To get into European semi-finals back-to-back, I don’t think that should be underestimated how big that is for this club.

“We can’t underestimate this. You see how much Roma celebrated winning it last year, it is so big for the club, for the manager, and for the players. And for me, this competition has been taken seriously and we want to go the whole way.”

Two goals from Michail Antonio and a Lucas Paqueta penalty helped West Ham to an ultimately comfortable 4-1 win on the night, and 5-2 on aggregate, even though Gent took the lead through Hugo Cuypers.

But the goal of the night belonged to Rice, who won possession midway in his own half and drove forward 60 yards, evading two challenges before slotting the ball home.

“I think that might be my best one yet,” added the England midfielder.

“I’ve scored some good top-corner ones, but the way I picked it up, I knew I had that space in front of me.

“Once I started to drive with the ball, I saw the defender and I took a touch with my right and just saw his whole body move the other way.

“I thought, ‘if I take you back left here, you’re not going to be able to get me’, and that’s exactly what happened. He was dancing away, so I just put it in the back of the net.

“As a footballer, I will look back on these nights when I retire. And I’ll just think ‘wow’. What a feeling to score.”

The Hammers will take on Dutch side AZ Alkmaar over two legs next month as they bid to reach a first European final since 1976.

