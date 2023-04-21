An armchair guide to the weekend’s sport on TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
An armchair guide to the weekend’s sport on TV

By Press Association
London Marathon runners will take to the capital’s streets on Sunday (Virgin Money London Marathon/PA)
London Marathon runners will take to the capital’s streets on Sunday (Virgin Money London Marathon/PA)

Thousands of runners will return to pound the streets of the capital on Sunday, with the London Marathon back on our screens for those who wish to enjoy the festivities in less strenuous circumstances.

Elsewhere, the Premier League title tussle takes a back seat to the FA Cup as challengers Manchester City take on Championship side Sheffield United in the first of two semi-finals and the Women’s Six Nations rolls into its penultimate weekend.

So sit back and relax with the remote as the PA news agency provides the essential guide of what to watch and where to catch all of the action.

Saturday

FOOTBALL

FA Cup semi-final, Manchester City v Sheffield United – ITV 1600. Premier League, Fulham v Leeds – BT Sport 1 1130.

Fresh from toppling Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola will attempt to keep Manchester City’s treble hopes alive with a trip to Wembley. Standing in their way are a Sheffield United side who have already proved their giant-killing credentials with a fifth-round defeat of Tottenham. Will the likes of Erling Haaland be risked by a team fighting on multiple fronts, or will City need to rotate? The early Premier League kick-off sees relegation strugglers Leeds attempting to bounce back from their 6-1 thrashing by Liverpool with a long trip to Fulham.

SNOOKER

The World Championship – BBC Two England and Eurosport 1 1000, BBC One 1345, Eurosport 1 1425 and 1845, BBC Two England 1630 and 1900.

Ronnie O'Sullivan takes on Hossein Vafaei this weekend.
Ronnie O’Sullivan takes on Hossein Vafaei this weekend (Richard Sellers/PA)

The action continues at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre, with seven-time world champion and top seed Ronnie O’Sullivan continuing a grudge match against Iranian Hossein Vafaei. The second-round clash begins on Friday and carries plenty of intrigue given the war of words between the pair, which started last year when Vafaei said ‘The Rocket’ disrespected the game and should retire. Neil Robertson and Mark Selby are also among the big names slated for action.

RUGBY UNION

Women’s Six Nations, Ireland v England – BBC Two England, BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Two Scotland 1345.

Table-topping England are strong favourites to continue their 100 per cent record, setting up a Grand Slam decider against France at Twickenham next week. Ireland’s job is spoil that party but three defeats in a row means they have precious little confidence to take into a mammoth task.

Other highlights

FOOTBALL: cinch Premiership, Hearts v Ross County – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1200; Championship, Preston v Blackburn – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1700; Serie A, Lazio v Torino – BT Sport 1 1715; LaLiga, Real Madrid v Celta Vigo – ITV4 1930; Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt – Sky Sports Football 1720.

RUGBY UNION: Premiership, Harlequins v Bath – BT Sport 2 1430; Gloucester v Sale – BT Sport 2 1715; United Rugby Championship, Dragons v Scarlets – BBC One Wales 1430, Viaplay Sports 1500; Bulls v Leinster – Viaplay Sports 1505; Ospreys v Cardiff – S4C 1700, Viaplay Sports 1715; Sharks v Munster – Viaplay Sports 1715; Glasgow v Connacht 1935.

CRICKET: IPL, Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans – Sky Sports Cricket 1050; Mumbai Indians v Kings XI Punjab – Sky Sports Cricket 1450.

GOLF: DP World Tour, The ISPS Handa Championship – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 0330; PGA Tour, The Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Sky Sports Golf 1345.

HORSE RACING: Ayr and Newbury – ITV regions 1255.

MOTOR CYCLING: World Superbikes, Assen Superpole – Eurosport 2 1000; Race one – Eurosport 2 1215.

MOTOR RACING: World Rally Championship, Croatia – BT Sport 3 0800 and 1600.

SUNDAY

ATHLETICS

London Marathon – BBC One 0830, BBC Two England, BBC Two Scotland and BBC Two Wales 1415.

Ethiopian great Kenenisa Bekele leads a strong elite field, looking to improve on previous finishes of second and third. The second-fastest man on the start line is Kelvin Kiptum, who won the Valencia Marathon four months ago in a superb showing, while 2022 winner Amos Kipruto and reigning world champion Tamirat Tola are also on parade. Fans lining the roads and those tuning in from home will also get the chance to see Olympic hero Mo Farah in his farewell marathon appearance. As ever, the broadcast will shine a light on the recreational and charity runners too, so expect plenty of fancy dress and worthy causes to get their time to shine.

FOOTBALL

FA Cup semi-final, Brighton v Manchester United – BBC One 1600, BBC One Wales 1720; Premier League, Newcastle v Tottenham – Sky Sports Premier League 1300, Sky Sports Main Event 1400.

Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United side will attempt to pick up the pieces after falling apart in their Europa League clash against Sevilla. An error-strewn performance saw them shot down 3-0 in Spain and leaves the FA Cup as their only shot at silverware. They need no reminder about Brighton’s ability to double their disappointment, having lost to the season’s surprise package on the opening day of the campaign. At St James’ Park, fourth-placed Newcastle host fifth-placed Spurs in a league game that both sides are desperate to win to advance their European ambitions.

CRICKET

IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals – Sky Cricket 1050; Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings – Sky Cricket 1500.

While the latest round of LV= County Championship matches come to a conclusion on streaming, Sky are focusing on events further afield with an IPL double-header. There is plenty of English interest, with the fit-again Ben Stokes likely to line up for a Chennai Super Kings side who also have Moeen Ali in their ranks, with Jason Roy in the opposition. The early match sees T20 World Cup winning captain Jos Buttler involved with Rajasthan Royals, and he could find himself up against international team-mate David Willey.

Other highlights

FOOTBALL: Championship, West Brom v Sunderland – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1130; Women’s Super League, Manchester City v West Ham – Sky Sports Premier League 1830, Sky Sports Main Event 1845; cinch Premiership, Aberdeen v Rangers – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1630; Serie A, Juventus v Napoli – BT Sport 1 1945; Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen v RB Leipzig – Sky Sports Football 1620.

SNOOKER: The World Championship – BBC Two England, BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Two Scotland 1000 and 1900, BBC Two England, BBC Two Scotland, BBC Two Wales and Eurosport 2 1500, Eurosport 2 1845.

RUGBY UNION: Women’s Six Nations, France v Wales – BBC One Wales 1500; Premiership, Saracens v London Irish – BT Sport 1 1400.

GOLF: DP World Tour, The ISPS Handa Championship – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 0330; PGA Tour, The Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Sky Sports Golf 1530; LPGA Tour, The Chevron Championship – Sky Sports Main Event 2130.

MOTOR CYCLNG: World Superbikes, Assen Superpole race – Eurosport 2 0930, Race two – Eurosport 2 1215.

MOTOR RACING: World Rally Championship, Croatia – BT Sport 2 0730 and 1200.

CYCLING: Liege-Bastogne-Liege, women’s race – Eurosport 1 1015; Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Men’s race – Eurosport 1 1200.

