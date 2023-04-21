Michael Beale questions Scottish Football Association’s appeals process

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Beale questions Scottish Football Association’s appeals process

By Press Association
Rangers manager Michael Beale wants SFA disciplinary process looked at (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale wants SFA disciplinary process looked at (Steve Welsh/PA)

Michael Beale has questioned the Scottish Football Association’s appeals process after Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie was controversially handed an extra game ban for appealing a red card.

The Dons captain was sent off late in last Friday’s victory over Ross County in Dingwall following a strong challenge on defender Jack Baldwin, the decision coming following a VAR intervention.

Shinnie, on loan from Wigan, faced an automatic two-match ban and an extra one-game suspension because he had been sent off for the first time in his career in his previous game against St Johnstone.

However, the 31-year-old midfielder emerged from the SFA appeals process with a four-game ban after the independent panel decided the club had either been “frivolous” with their appeal or submitted it with no likelihood of winning.

PFA Scotland called for changes to the process and ahead of the trip to Pittodrie on Sunday, where Rangers will have the benefit of Shinnie’s absence in the final cinch Premiership fixture before the split, Beale gave his thoughts on the issue.

“I have not seen the challenge but what I would say is I don’t like this idea that if you ask a question then you get more,” said the Gers manager, who revealed midfielder Ryan Jack will be out for “three or four weeks” with an unspecified injury and thus miss next week’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden Park.

“The ban is the ban.

“I don’t think you should be penalised more for asking the question. That seems a little bit harsh to me.

“I wouldn’t want that for one of my players.

“Graeme is a committed player. He plays in the middle of midfield and has to make tackles and go for challenges.

“As I say, I haven’t seen it, but either way, if you appeal, you are asking a question, and you shouldn’t get penalised more.

“It is like we don’t want people to appeal. We have to look at that.”

The Light Blues are 12 points behind champions-elect Celtic and with little chance of winning the title, the semi-final against Ange Postecoglou’s side takes on added importance as Rangers look to retain the trophy while preventing their Old Firm rivals from having the chance of capturing a domestic treble.

Scott Wright returns to the squad for the Aberdeen game  but Ridvan Yilmaz, Antonio Colak and Connor Goldson remain out with the latter two set to return against Celtic.

Midfielder Alex Lowry has also been added to the injured list while Kemar Roofe (hip), Tom Lawrence (heel), Steven Davis (knee) and Filip Helander (foot) have been out long term.

Beale said: “We will play the strongest team that is available this weekend for this game.

“There are seven/eight days between games. In general we have momentum and I want to continue with that.”

Beale has been away recently meeting potential new signings face-to-face and revealed he is closing in on their first summer signings.

He said: “There are one or two things we are not far away from sealing. So I am really happy.”

Asked about Burnley’s reported interest in Kent, who is out of contract at the end of the season, the former QPR boss said: “I don’t know anything about that. There will be a lot of rumours because he is out of contract and is a good player.”

