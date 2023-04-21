7 options to replace Leah Williamson after England captain’s ACL injury

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

England captain Leah Williamson is set to miss this summer’s World Cup after her club Arsenal announced she has ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament.

With less than 100 days to go until the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, the Gunners defender was substituted early in the 1-0 Women’s Super League defeat at Manchester United having collapsed in pain after catching her studs in the turf.

Meanwhile, Williamson’s regular international centre-back partner, Chelsea’s Millie Bright, has been out since last month with an injury of her own.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the other options England boss Sarina Wiegman has for the heart of her defence.

Alex Greenwood

Alex Greenwood has 74 England caps (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The experienced Greenwood, holder of 74 England caps, has been playing in the middle for Manchester City and was utilised by Wiegman in that position rather than left-back when England beat Brazil on penalties in the Finalissima at Wembley earlier this month.

Having taken a knock to the head in that game, she subsequently withdrew from the squad ahead of the friendly against Australia.

Jess Carter

Jess Carter, right, battles for the ball with Australia’s Hayley Raso (John Walton/PA)

Bright’s Chelsea team-mate Carter, the starter at left-back for both the Brazil and Australia games, played in the centre during England’s successful defence of the Arnold Clark Cup in February.

Like Greenwood, she was a member of the squad for last summer’s Euros triumph and got playing time off the bench.

Lotte Wubben-Moy

Lotte Wubben-Moy in action for England (Nick Potts/PA)

Wubben-Moy, an unused substitute for England through the Euros campaign and earlier this month, plays alongside Williamson at Arsenal.

She has 10 caps to her name, including one start last June, with the most recent appearances seeing her brought on twice during February’s Arnold Clark Cup games.

Esme Morgan

Esme Morgan, left, started at centre-half for England’s match against Australia (John Walton/PA)

Returning to action with City this season after almost a year out injured, Morgan, 22, went on to make her England debut in October and was the player that came in to replace Greenwood and partner Williamson at centre-back for the Australia match, which the Lionesses lost 2-0.

Maya Le Tissier

Maya Le Tissier, right, has made two starts for England, both at right-back (George Tewkesbury/PA)

The 21-year-old Manchester United defender is another recent England debutant, making her bow last November against Norway before adding another cap against Italy in the Arnold Clark Cup.

In both those games she was deployed at right-back, but she has been playing centrally for her club.

Lucy Parker

Lucy Parker, left, is yet to make her international debut (Barrington Coombs/PA)

West Ham centre-back Parker was another unused substitute alongside Wubben-Moy and Le Tissier for the two England games earlier this month.

That followed her second call-up to the squad, with her first having come last October when she then had to pull out prior to the matches because of injury.

Steph Houghton

Steph Houghton has not played for England under Sarina Wiegman (Tim Goode/PA)

Williamson’s predecessor as captain was included in Wiegman’s first England squad in September 2021 but was forced to withdraw due to injury, and has still not played under the Dutchwoman.

Sidelined for most of 2021-22, the 121-cap Houghton did make the provisional Euros squad but not the final cut. The 34-year-old has featured for Manchester City this season but there has been no international recall as yet.

Wiegman earlier this month said the chances of her making the World Cup squad were “not that high” while stressing she would “never close the door”.