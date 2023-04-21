Marco Silva looks forward to touchline return for Fulham’s visit of Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marco Silva looks forward to touchline return for Fulham’s visit of Leeds

By Press Association
Fulham manager Marco Silva insisted he does not want to experience another touchline ban (Nick Potts/PA)
Fulham manager Marco Silva insisted he does not want to experience another touchline ban (Nick Potts/PA)

Fulham manager Marco Silva insisted he never wants to experience another touchline ban ahead of his return to the sidelines for the visit of Leeds on Saturday.

Silva was sent off alongside Aleksandar Mitrovic during a chaotic few minutes in Fulham’s FA Cup defeat at Manchester United last month.

The manager admitted using abusive and insulting words or behaviour towards referee Chris Kavanagh and the charge was upheld with the £20,000 fine and a two-match touchline suspension.

A Football Association appeal against the punishments handed to Silva and striker Mitrovic – banned for eight games, with five now left to sit out – was dismissed by an independent appeal board on Friday, with the FA having unsuccessfully sought to increase the sanctions issued to both men.

Silva has therefore served his total ban and will return to the dugout for the first time for the visit of relegation-threatened Leeds in the Premier League.

“It (the touchline) is my place, it’s where I should be always. Of course, it’s really important for me – for all the managers – to be there,” Silva said.

“Of course, it was another moment for me to look (at the game) in a different way to improve, but it will be good.

“As you know (even while serving the ban) I was always with my players. Before the match, after the match, to share the feelings with the players on the touchline is always important.”

He added: “Of course the vision (view) is completely different but it’s something that I would like to not experience again.”

The Cottagers had been on a poor run of form prior to the win at Everton, losing five successive matches in all competitions.

However, they bounced back against the Toffees for a result which takes them to within 11 points of their all-time Premier League record of 53, achieved in the 2008-09 season under Roy Hodgson.

Silva now believes a record points total is his side’s target for the remaining eight matches of the season.

“It’s our main target right now. We are always trying to find different targets,” the Fulham boss said.

“We got one of the main ones last week and now we have to go for the next one and that is to try to beat the number of points that will make history again in this football club.

“That’s really important, that we are breaking some important records, and the next one is there for us to try and do.

“We have to go game by game – not just this season but even last season when the target was to be champions. We approach it in this way and keep doing our best to better ourselves for the next match, always.

“Of course it’s important to have that target ahead of us and if for some reason we get it, and we have to work really hard to do it, we are here to set another one.”

