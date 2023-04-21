Jurgen Klopp: Trent Alexander-Arnold role not solution to all Liverpool problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jurgen Klopp: Trent Alexander-Arnold role not solution to all Liverpool problems

By Press Association
Trent Alexander-Arnold has impressed in a new role in recent matches (Tim Goode/PA)
Trent Alexander-Arnold has impressed in a new role in recent matches (Tim Goode/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stressed Trent Alexander-Arnold’s impressive performance in a new advanced, hybrid role is not the solution to all their problems this season.

Klopp said the tactic of the right-back stepping into a central midfield role when the team are in possession was not “set in stone” but early indications against Arsenal and Leeds suggest it could become a viable long-term option.

However, his success in Monday’s 6-1 win at Leeds, which followed a comeback 2-2 draw against Premier League leaders Arsenal, has helped paper over the cracks of a malfunctioning midfield and Klopp knows he has to address that in the summer instead of relying on Alexander-Arnold’s sustained brilliance.

“This slightly advanced role suits him in the moment really well,” said Klopp, who revealed he had only a week to work on the position with the defender, ahead of the visit of Nottingham Forest.

“It’s a challenge for everyone else to cover the spaces when we lose the ball theoretically but with him there we didn’t lose that many balls, which was helpful as well.

“Trent is a smart player and that he can play the position was never in doubt but you have to set it up around him because there are moments when we lose the ball we have a different formation – where’s Robbo (Andy Robertson), where’s Virgil (Van Dijk) and Ibou (Ibrahima Konate)?

“How do we get him on the ball, because that is obviously important.

“We sit here and talk about it and whether we do it like this or not tomorrow we will see but if Trent shows up there maybe he gets a man-marker, that’s possible, and if he doesn’t get the ball then we have to deal with that.

“It is now not the solution for all the football problems we had this year but he has potential to play that position.

“But it’s not written in stone, why should we? We will see where it leads to.”

While Alexander-Arnold has found a new position, summer signing Darwin Nunez is still trying to define his role in the side, having featured both wide left and centrally.

The Uruguay international has scored 15 goals since arriving from Benfica but has found himself on the bench for three of the last four matches; however, Klopp is happy to accept this has been a season of adjustment for the forward, both personally and in terms of fitting into an under-performing team.

Leeds United v Liverpool – Premier League – Elland Road
Darwin Nunez impressed after coming off the bench against Leeds (Tim Goode/PA)

“Darwin is a player with a different skill-set to our other players which is good. He’s a real handful, a machine. He will score a lot of goals, and he’s scored a decent number already,” added the manager.

“But of course he’s still adapting. His English still isn’t great but we’re working on that massively. Learning English will help him massively.

“It’s not helpful to go through a debut season when it’s difficult for the whole team. How can a striker shine when the whole team is struggling?

“He was injured in some moments, suspended in other moments. That’s not a problem at all. This is a long-term project.

“I understand that he wants to play desperately from the beginning but we have to find a way that really works for us again and then fit in the players we can use with the specific strengths.

Chelsea v Liverpool – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Roberto Firmino is set to miss at least the next three matches due to injury (Adam Davy/PA)

“I am completely fine with the situation. I understand that Darwin isn’t always fine. He doesn’t smile in my face when he realises he won’t start and says: ‘Thank you boss’.

“But when you have five or six players available up front you have to make decisions and that’s good.

“The door is miles open. He came on the other night (against Leeds) and was exceptional.

“It was exactly the right way. With five games in the next two weeks, Darwin will start games definitely.”

Fellow forward Roberto Firmino, who will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, is likely to miss at least the next three matches after sustaining another injury after coming off the bench at Leeds.

“It’s not too serious but he is definitely out for tomorrow and next week we have two more games, I would say they are impossible as well,” added Klopp.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

Members of Strichen JAC at the club's Christmas Party in 2022.
Strichen JAC crowned north club of the year
GINGER GAIRDNER: Daffodils can't escape old Father Time
Nature Watch: Bullfinches bring regal elegance to the garden
Is Russia spying in Scottish waters. Image: Press Association.
George Mitchell: Putin's departure is only a matter of time
Courier News - Julia Bryce story - CR0037074 -- Restaurant review for The Menu Magazine Angus Grill and Larder, Balnabriech - Picture shows the dishes for review -- Cauliflower Wings, AG+L Club Sandwich and AG+L's Signature Dog -- Angus Grill and Larder (on the A90), Balnabriech, Brechin - Monday 25th July 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
The 9 vendors you can get a bite to eat from at Taste of…
Glengarry's Shaun Nicolson, right.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Glengarry's Shaun Nicolson
Yan Dhanda in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Yan Dhanda eager to return to Ross County's starting line-up ahead of trip to…
Coronation quiche, anyone? (Image: James Manning/PA)
The Flying Pigs: 'Coronation quiche' looks royally bowff tae me
beauly shinty club pitch
Beauly Shinty Club to install additional security measures following damage to the pitch
ICT star Nathan Shaw, left, is on nine goals this season with at least three more games to go. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Nathan Shaw says team spirit has been key to promotion push

Editor's Picks

Most Commented