Man Utd’s record with and without under-fire Harry Maguire this season

Harry Maguire came in for criticism after Manchester United’s 3-0 Europa League defeat to Sevilla on Thursday.

Maguire’s error led to Sevilla’s opening goal, scored by Youssef En-Nesyri, and he and goalkeeper David De Gea bore the brunt of scrutiny for a shambolic Red Devils display.

Here, the PA news agency looks at United’s record with and without Maguire this season.

Appearance record

Harry Maguire has started only 15 of a possible 52 games (Adam Davy/PA)

Club captain Maguire has started only 15 of United’s 52 games this season, featuring as a substitute in 13 more – generally late in the game – and sitting out 24 altogether.

In each of his starts Maguire has completed the full game, with United winning 11 of those and losing four – against Brighton and Brentford in the first two games of the Premier League season, and Real Sociedad and Sevilla in the Europa League.

When the England international has either missed a match or been an unused substitute, United have 14 wins and five draws to their name. They have lost just five despite playing over twice as many matches without him.

Of Maguire’s 13 substitute appearances, all but two have come in the 77th minute or later with only two of those 11 games seeing the score subsequently change – United adding a third goal in wins over both Nottingham Forest in the league and Everton in the FA Cup.

He has twice been introduced at half-time in the Europa League, with contrasting results.

Against Sheriff in the group stage, United were 1-0 up and scored twice more to win 3-0 but in the first leg against Sevilla, a 2-0 lead became a 2-2 draw with a pair of late own goals – one of them from Maguire, the only time his name has appeared on the scoresheet this season. It proved a costly momentum swing ahead of their second-leg nightmare.

Defensive impact

Harry Maguire shouts instructions during Manchester United’s win over Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)

In all Maguire has played roughly a third of the available minutes this season, with United conceding 17 goals with him on the pitch and 38 without.

United have kept 24 clean sheets in all competitions, with Maguire starting only seven of those games.

Nine have been completely without him and while he has come on in the other eight, three of those were in the 90th minute or later with further introductions after 77, 80, 82 and 88 minutes. The 3-0 win over Sheriff was the only exception, Maguire replacing Lisandro Martinez at half-time.

Maguire’s seven Premier League starts and six substitute appearances have totalled 659 minutes, ranking 16th among United players and behind six fellow defenders – centre-backs Martinez and Raphael Varane and full-backs Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Maguire has remained a first choice for England, ever-present in their nine matches during this season except for the final 20 minutes of the World Cup win over Iran after he suffered dizziness.