Clubs react to losing their blue tick on Twitter – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 21.

Football

Clubs reacted to losing their blue tick on Twitter.

🕵️‍♂️ We've found the culprit. Usual service will now be resumed. ✊We stand by everything that was said.#BlueTickGate pic.twitter.com/btEe9IJ46r — Lincoln City FC 🇺🇦 (@LincolnCity_FC) April 21, 2023

Looks like Elon has let us keep our Gold Tick. Thanks, pal.#ElonIsAValeFan pic.twitter.com/WNOVyG2SML — Port Vale FC (@OfficialPVFC) April 21, 2023

West Ham were still buzzing about their European success

Bristol Rovers defender Nick Anderton announced his retirement following cancer and the support was immense.

Football, it’s been a pleasure. I’m blessed to have had the career I had and I’m at peace with how it’s come to an end. Thank you❤️ pic.twitter.com/VQzmNhKAN7 — Nick Anderton (@nickanderton_) April 21, 2023

Gutted for you mate. Cut down in your Prime. As one door closes, another one swings open. Good luck with the recovery and can’t wait to have you back with our group. 💙💪 https://t.co/F1taI9ji65 — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) April 21, 2023

Wishing you all the best Nick 🧡 https://t.co/t3P87DgG3l — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) April 21, 2023

Good luck in the future @nickanderton_ ❤️ You are welcome at the Wham Stadium any time 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/TyZoc7c8Yu — Accrington Stanley (@ASFCofficial) April 21, 2023

💙 Once a White, always a White. All the best in retirement, Nick! 🤍#pnefc https://t.co/vgJDdDh7sI — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) April 21, 2023

Chalk definitely wouldn’t have flown up with this one.

No VAR needed on this one. 😂🎾 pic.twitter.com/7VBIf3eyF0 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) April 21, 2023

Rugby Union

The rugby world paid tribute to Wales flanker Josh Navidi following his injury-enforced retirement.

Thank you for everything you gave to the sport @Jnavidi 🦁 Lion #854 who toured with us in 2021 and always wore his club, national and Lions shirt with pride 👏 pic.twitter.com/P3YEvZDSK8 — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) April 21, 2023

🔵⚫️ 184 Cardiff appearances🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 33 @WelshRugbyUnion caps🦁 2021 @lionsofficial tourist🏆 Challenge Cup, 3️⃣ @SixNationsRugby and a @rugbyworldcup semi final🏅 Two-times Peter Thomas Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year What a career. Llongyfarchiadau @jnavidi 👏 pic.twitter.com/JJBHZhiRQF — Cardiff Rugby (@Cardiff_Rugby) April 20, 2023

Some clubs seemed ticked off with the recent changes at Twitter

Just want our blue tick back @elonmusk 😢 pic.twitter.com/SQgfFNl0fP — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) April 20, 2023

That moment when Elon takes away your club’s blue tick. pic.twitter.com/4aPl9KxHNH — Newcastle Falcons (@FalconsRugby) April 21, 2023

Formula One

F1 teams responded by forming their own group.

Still the real Mercedes-AMG F1 account. ✅😉 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 21, 2023

Add us to the club 😉 — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) April 21, 2023

can we join too 👀 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 21, 2023

Thanks for the memories, blue tick. 👋 pic.twitter.com/TFnD4x4b5M — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) April 21, 2023

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed some ice fishing.