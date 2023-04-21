Queen’s Park held by Ayr

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Queen’s Park missed the chance to move top of the cinch Championship as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Ayr.

The point took Owen Coyle’s side level with leaders Dundee, but the visitors rarely threatened to claim all three at Somerset Park.

Sam Ashford almost gave Ayr the lead after just three minutes but saw his close-range header tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Callum Ferrie.

Ferrie’s opposite number Charlie Albinson was also in fine form as he saved a low, first-time shot from the edge of the area from Grant Savoury, while Ayr striker Dipo Akinyemi squandered a great chance seconds from the end, glancing a free header badly wide from just six yards.

Ayr remain outside the play-off places on goal difference.