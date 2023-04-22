A real inspiration – young rivals hail Sir Mo Farah ahead of marathon farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A real inspiration – young rivals hail Sir Mo Farah ahead of marathon farewell

By Press Association
Sir Mo Farah will take part in his final London Marathon on Sunday (John Walton/PA)
Sir Mo Farah will take part in his final London Marathon on Sunday (John Walton/PA)

Sir Mo Farah has been hailed as an inspiration by his rivals ahead of his final London Marathon on Sunday.

Farah confirmed on Thursday that this weekend would be the last time he attempts the 26.2-mile course in the capital.

While the four-time Olympic champion will take part in other races in England during the remainder of 2023, his final hurrah will be the TCS London Marathon.

Victory in the event has eluded Farah, who had to pull out of the October race with a hip issue and has not been involved since 2019.

It would take an extraordinary turn of events for the British veteran to taste success in his final London Marathon given his form and fitness issues over the last couple of years, but he has been hailed by the runners battling to cross the finish line first.

Defending elite men’s champion Amos Kipruto said: “Yes, Mo Farah is a real inspiration for the young generation like us and I hope to run more years like Mo Farah is racing.

“I am looking forward to running with Mo Farah on Sunday and I wish him good luck.”

Current world champion Tamirat Tola remembered running with Farah at the 2016 Rio Games, where the Briton claimed gold whilst the Ethiopian finished third in the 10,000 metres.

“Before we ran in Rio at the Olympic 10,000, now he comes to the marathon,” Tola explained.

“He is more experienced in 10,000. Maybe on Sunday he will run together with us and we will stay together. I hope (this) for him.”

Meanwhile, Kelvin Kiptum, who ran the third-fastest ever marathon time in Valencia in December, is excited to compete against Farah for the first time.

Kiptum added: “Of course I saw Mo Farah, still I was young. He was a great athlete.

“One time I used to say I will compete with Mo Farah so I am very excited to race with him.”

Farah promised to enjoy his last time around the historic course and was excited to pass Buckingham Palace one more time.

When pushed on what is to come next after a career that peaked at the 2012 London Games, the long-distance runner revealed a burning desire to help the next generation.

“It will be my last marathon. After that I will do a couple more races, it hasn’t been announced yet and I will not announce it yet but in terms of marathons, this is it,” Farah explained.

“I do owe it for the British crowd and the people who supported me throughout my journey. From a young boy to someone who became four-time Olympic champion and that Super Saturday, the crowd and the people in the stadium did follow my journey.

“For me it is a great way to end my marathon career here. This is where it started with the mini-marathon that took place and I won. Then going onto the seniors and finishing third in 2018, that was my best but age catches up with us all.

“The key thing is to make the most of it, enjoy it and I am sure the crowd will make a big difference for me on Sunday. As you get to the last 10km, the last six miles, I know it will be tough.

“I would love to give back to the community, to young kids and become a coach or development coach. I want to continue to give back the skills and tools I have learnt.

“What motivates me is seeing young athletes coming along and having that energy. If I can give something to those young athletes and take them to the next level, I would love to do that.”

