We trust him – Cristian Stellini backs Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

We trust him – Cristian Stellini backs Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez

By Press Association
Davinson Sanchez endured a nightmare afternoon against Bournemouth (John Walton/PA).
Davinson Sanchez endured a nightmare afternoon against Bournemouth (John Walton/PA).

Cristian Stellini insists he has total trust in Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez and would have no hesitation in playing him in Sunday’s key fixture at Newcastle.

Sanchez endured an afternoon to forget in last Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at home to Bournemouth and was substituted only 23 minutes after being introduced.

The centre-back was booed by his own supporters following an error that resulted in a goal and Stellini’s decision to replace the Colombian was met with a mixture of cheers and boos.

Cristian Stellini
Cristian Stellini saw his Tottenham side beaten by Bournemouth last weekend (Adam Davy/PA).

It was a horrible moment for a player who has spent six years at Spurs and captain Hugo Lloris was critical of the fans’ reaction immediately after the loss.

“Yes, he trained well this week and he will be involved in the match,” Stellini said of Sanchez.

“Whether it will be from the start, I don’t know, but I spoke with him clearly and that goes for all the players who train well.

“This is not a player we don’t know. He has played many, many games for Tottenham and we believe in him, we trust him.”

Stellini revealed he had spoken to Sanchez in detail this week about his own decision to withdraw the former Ajax defender from the firing line so quickly after his part in Bournemouth’s second goal.

He admitted it was rare to see fans boo their own player but urged the supporters to show appreciation for the 26-year-old the next time he does play for Spurs.

“Yeah, I hope this happens because players, before being players, are men,” Stellini added.

“They need the opportunity to react, the opportunity to do better, the opportunity to do their best. The fans are an important part of this.

“I spoke with Patron (Sanchez). We had a good conversation and of course it is tough for a player to come in and then come out of the pitch. It is the type of thing that also happened to me when I played.

“It is not the best moment you can live, but the type of thing that has to give you a reaction, a good reaction. I asked him to have a good reaction, to train well and to do his best.

“He is a good guy, he understood the moment during the last game, so he accepted the situation.

“It’s very rare (the booing), but I think if it happens it’s important you react to have the fans back with you. I want to help him to have this situation, We have to work together to reach this.”

Defeat at home to Bournemouth seriously dented Spurs’ faint hopes of a top-four finish and they face a pivotal seven days.

After visiting Newcastle, Tottenham host Manchester United on Thursday before a trip to Liverpool rounds off a crunch period where scrutiny on Stellini will be high.

But Antonio Conte’s former number two said: “How many people would like to be here? I think it is a dream, so I am enjoying it of course and I’m trying to do my best.

“I think it’s an experience that makes me stronger, with more experience.

“I think I could improve a lot, but I don’t know what happens in the future. I’m not focused on that. I am focused on improving the team, improve myself and make the best decisions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Half time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 0 - Picture April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Brechin City strike late to beat Buckie Thistle and win the Highland League
King Charles was seen leaving the soon to be opened Fish Shop in Ballater. Image: Graeme Eldred.
King Charles and Camilla pay Ballater an unexpected visit ahead of Coronation
Ross County manager Malky Mackay during his side's loss to Hearts. Image: SNS
"We were way off it" - Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat…
Hearts' Lawrence Shankland (C) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Hearts 6 Ross County 1 – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Danny Thain is the founder of charity TWSPP. Image: TWSPP.
Suicide awareness campaigner returning to Fraserburgh after 4,225 mile charity cycle round Britain
Alistair Marshall will cycle around Scotland in June.
Chairman takes on charity cycle
Andrew Adam from Newhouse of Glamis is set to judge the Aberdeen-Angus classes.
Stirling Bull Sales: Breeders prepare for May round
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's David Law in contention in Japan; Gemma Dryburgh storms up leaderboard at Chevron…
The earthquake was felt in Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'It felt like a bomb had gone off': 2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Lochaber overnight
Police are at the scene. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Man in hospital following collision involving motorbike and police van in Aberdeen

Editor's Picks

Most Commented