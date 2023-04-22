Ukrainian soldier who lost leg to run London Marathon for unity against Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ukrainian soldier who lost leg to run London Marathon for unity against Russia

By Press Association
Mr Kashpur lost his leg when he stood on a mine in 2019 (Citizen/ctzn24.com/PA)
Mr Kashpur lost his leg when he stood on a mine in 2019 (Citizen/ctzn24.com/PA)

A Ukrainian soldier who lost his leg and has been fighting on the front line wearing a prosthesis will run the London Marathon to raise money and share a message of unity against Russian aggression.

Roman Kashpur lost his leg in 2019 when he stood on a mine, but fought on the front line in Ukraine wearing a prosthesis for six weeks after Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

The 26-year-old, from Khmelnyk in Vinnytska, has since moved into a role training fellow troops and on Sunday he will run in the 43rd London Marathon to represent his country and raise money for Citizen – a charity that supports Ukrainian servicemen with amputations.

Mr Kashpur wants to share a message of unity against Russian aggression (Citizen/ctzn24.com/PA)

“After the large-scale invasion happened more than a year ago in Ukraine, I immediately returned back to my activity as a soldier… wearing a prosthetic leg,” Mr Kashpur told the PA news agency through a Ukrainian translator.

“This marathon is a big challenge for me, but I’m going to do it not only just to run it but also to stimulate other people.

“(I want) to give them a great example that life is going on and you should live your life and be motivated even having these difficult and terrible injuries.

“The main message is, of course, that we have to be united… to help Ukraine, to protect the country and protect the world; to stop this evil (and) to stop this aggression.”

Mr Kashpur has fought on the frontline of Russia’s invasion wearing a prothesis (Roman Kashpur/Citizen/PA)

It is the first time Mr Kashpur has been to the UK, where he said he has felt “amazing” support for Ukraine.

“During my training session… I noticed a lot of Ukrainian flags waving on official buildings… I feel the support from this country coming to Ukraine and for Ukrainians, it’s amazing,” he said.

Mr Kashpur, who is supported by his 32-year-old wife Yulia and sons Oleksandr, two, and Ivan, eight, has been training for the race for three months and it is the latest in a series of physical challenges he has faced.

He competed in Ukraine’s Games of Heroes competition, winning categories including pull-ups and CrossFit, and he set a Ukrainian record by pulling a 16-tonne cargo plane in 2022.

Mr Kashpur pulled a cargo plane last year (Citizen/ctzn24.com/PA)

“London is a different level because it’s not just official Ukrainian, it’s a world marathon,” he said.

“After this, I’m going to participate in all possible races because the idea and the objective is still the same – to fundraise and also to attract attention to these people who need this additional help during this military aggression.”

After Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014, Mr Kashpur joined a volunteer military force in his home country in 2016, aged 19, before signing a military contract with the Ukrainian army a year later.

“It was unacceptable that some strange people were trying to attack my territory, my home,” he said.

“People were trying to attack my home, my relatives, it was like an act of terrorism… I just felt this power in my soul that I would like to join this fight.”

Mr Kashpur said he lost his leg aged 22 when he stepped on a mine while on an intelligence mission on May 16 2019 in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

Mr Kashpur after his injury in 2019 (Roman Kashpur/Citizen/PA)

“There was an explosion and I realised I had lost my leg,” he said.

“I lost my right lower leg… it was an immediate amputation and I had a second amputation in surgery later that day.”

Despite the pain of the injury Mr Kashpur said the event has made him stronger.

“(I thought) it’s not going to be my weakness, it’s going to be my strength,” he said.

“Of course, physically it’s really painful, it’s an unpleasant situation when you have this type of injury.

“But emotionally it helped me to become stronger and enjoy my life even more… because it brought additional perceptions into my life.”

Six weeks after his injury Mr Kashpur received his first prosthetic, which he described as a “special addition” to his body.

Mr Kashpur with his wife, Yulia (Citizen/ctzn24.com/PA)

“I got my first prosthetic and it was really just a special addition to my body, of course, and I decided to use it as much as possible,” he said.

“But I would like just to highlight it’s a time-consuming process, you should be very patient and my recommendation to all people, to all soldiers with this type of injury, is don’t be in a hurry.

“Follow the recommendations of your doctor… (and) my advice is to accept it psychologically first and then do it properly and of course stay patient.”

Mr Kashpur is aiming to raise £100,000 for Citizen and is being helped by the British-Ukrainian Aid fundraising group.

To contribute to Mr Kashpur’s cause, go to

2023tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/roman-kashpur-2023

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Half time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 0 - Picture April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Brechin City strike late to beat Buckie Thistle and win the Highland League
King Charles was seen leaving the soon to be opened Fish Shop in Ballater. Image: Graeme Eldred.
King Charles and Camilla pay Ballater an unexpected visit ahead of Coronation
Ross County manager Malky Mackay during his side's loss to Hearts. Image: SNS
"We were way off it" - Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat…
Hearts' Lawrence Shankland (C) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Hearts 6 Ross County 1 – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Danny Thain is the founder of charity TWSPP. Image: TWSPP.
Suicide awareness campaigner returning to Fraserburgh after 4,225 mile charity cycle round Britain
Alistair Marshall will cycle around Scotland in June.
Chairman takes on charity cycle
Andrew Adam from Newhouse of Glamis is set to judge the Aberdeen-Angus classes.
Stirling Bull Sales: Breeders prepare for May round
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's David Law in contention in Japan; Gemma Dryburgh storms up leaderboard at Chevron…
The earthquake was felt in Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'It felt like a bomb had gone off': 2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Lochaber overnight
Police are at the scene. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Man in hospital following collision involving motorbike and police van in Aberdeen

Editor's Picks

Most Commented