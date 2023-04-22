Lucy Bronze suffers knee injury in Barcelona’s Champions League win at Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lucy Bronze suffers knee injury in Barcelona’s Champions League win at Chelsea

By Press Association
Lucy Bronze suffered an injury at Stamford Bridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lucy Bronze suffered an injury at Stamford Bridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England defender Lucy Bronze limped off with a knee issue as Barcelona beat Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semi-final at Stamford Bridge.

With Beth Mead and Leah Williamson both set to miss this summer’s World Cup, Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman will face a nervous wait to learn the extent of right-back Bronze’s injury.

Her side, the 2021 champions, drew first blood at the midway point of the tie after Caroline Graham Hansen’s goal put the Spaniards in the driving seat going into next week’s decider.

Emma Hayes’ team sought revenge for the 2021 final defeat at the hands of seven-time Primera Division winners Barcelona but history repeated itself as the Blues faced another Champions League setback.

Lucy Bronze
England defender Lucy Bronze suffered a knee injury (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It did not take long for the visitors to land the first blow.

Chelsea’s static defence allowed Graham Hansen to cut inside onto her left foot before delivering a wonderful curled strike which found the top corner to put Barcelona 1-0 up after four minutes.

Barcelona held 64 per cent possession in the first half and it began to show as both Graham Hansen and Geyse Ferreira were unfortunate not to double their side’s lead as they peppered Ann-Katrin Berger’s goal.

The hosts finally began to warm up. The potent Sam Kerr took advantage of the visitors’ high-line as her precise pass found Guro Reiten at the back stick whose composed finish was ruled out for offside.

Todd Boehly
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly watched on at Stamford Bridge (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The inspired Stamford Bridge crowd inspired the strike partnership of Kerr and Reiten again as the Norwegian rounded goalkeeper Sandra Panos before her shot was denied by Bronze on the line.

Jonatan Giraldez’ side came fast out the blocks in the second half and trapped Chelsea in their own half which forced Berger to be called upon.

Hayes’ pre-match calls for her side to play the perfect game were scuppered as the Women’s Super League champions were outmuscled and worked by Salma Paralluelo and Geyse who both could have grabbed another.

Wiegman will hope Bronze’s 69th-minute injury does not rule her out long-term just days after Williamson’s anterior cruciate knee ligament problem was announced.

Barcelona almost netted another as Marta Torrejon’s header from a corner cannoned off the post.

