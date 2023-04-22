Ozan Tufan penalty earns Hull win to further dent Watford’s play-off hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ozan Tufan penalty earns Hull win to further dent Watford’s play-off hopes

By Press Association
Ozan Tufan’s penalty earned Hull a home win over Watford (Nigel French/PA)
Ozan Tufan’s penalty earned Hull a home win over Watford (Nigel French/PA)

Watford’s faint hopes of reaching the Sky Bet Championship play-offs suffered another jolt with a 1-0 defeat at Hull.

Ozan Tufan’s 25th-minute penalty against his former club condemned Chris Wilder’s side to a second consecutive defeat that now leaves them six points adrift of the top six.

Wilder can have no complaints as Watford lacked passion and energy, most notably in the first half, and rarely threatened Hull goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

And though Wilder’s men pressed relatively hard for an equaliser after the interval, it never looked like coming.

Mid-table Hull have little to play for, but they were resolute and strong from the outset and deserved to win.

They were, however, second best in the early stages of the game as Watford were the more controlled side.

But the hosts soon warmed to the task as the first half developed, with Jean Michael Seri a growing influence through the middle of the park.

Indeed, Seri was a major presence in the decisive goal when he found Tufan in a pocket of space just outside the Watford penalty area.

Tufan passed to Harry Vaughan, whose cute back-heel from the edge of the box teed up Regan Slater on the left.

Slater jinked inside the area and was upended by Ryan Andrews, with Tufan smashing home the resulting spot-kick into the bottom-left corner.

Watford’s response was uninspiring, but they were nearly gifted an equaliser four minutes later.

A hopeful, and arguably hopeless, ball from the back was not dealt with by centre-back Sean McLoughlin, who made an awful mess of what should have been a routine header to safety.

Joao Pedro was through on goal, but an onrushing Darlow and poor judgement from the Watford captain saw the ball sail over the crossbar.

Wilder will have been partially impressed by Watford’s response in the second half as they at least showed a modicum of spirit.

A sustained spell of pressure also led to what might have been a valid claim for a penalty after 63 minutes when Seri was alleged to have handled the ball off a dangerous cross.

Referee Oliver Langford instead waved play on, much to the frustration of Wilder and his players.

Visiting fans might have anticipated a stirring revival thereafter, but, if anything, Hull looked the greater threat on the counter-attack.

That was until the 84th minute when another aimless ball into the Hull penalty area was this time misjudged by Jacob Greaves.

Ismaila Sarr tried to flick the ball over Darlow, but the on-loan Newcastle goalkeeper brilliantly anticipated the danger by pawing the ball away for a corner.

That was as good as it got for Watford, who will have much to consider on the long journey back home.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

Police say that Archie Wise may be in Caithness. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing 22-year-old man from Cumbria may be in Caithness
Petehead's Jason Brown and Clyde's Ross Lyon battle for the ball. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-1 Clyde: Blue Toon 'absolutely devastated after conceding late equaliser
Thousands took part in this year's Run Balmoral. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Sun shines down for crowds at Run Balmoral 2023
The Highland League Weekly cameras were at Saturday's blockbuster Breedon Highland League title showdown between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Buckie Thistle v Brechin City title-decider highlights, celebrations and…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF
Caley Thistle Women must 'restore pride' against Rossvale, says manager Karen Mason
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley praises players for keeping Championship survival bid alive
Martyn Anderson admitted he'd been drinking for 24-hours before crashing his Mitsubishi into a roundabout. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat 'pushed him' into 24-hour drinking spree
Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey praises 'admirable' Millie Urquhart as Aberdeen Women youngster earns America move
James and Mandy Stewart with Chris Stockwell, RNCI chair
Aberdeenshire couple receive RNCI award
To go with story by Emma Grady. court story Picture shows; Michele Smith leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by David McPhee/ DC Thomson Date; 21/04/2023
Woman stabbed herself and falsely accused her neighbour

Editor's Picks

Most Commented