Mason Holgate sees red as Everton slip into drop zone after Crystal Palace draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mason Holgate sees red as Everton slip into drop zone after Crystal Palace draw

By Press Association
Referee John Brooks shows a red card to Everton’s Mason Holgate during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday April 22, 2023.
Referee John Brooks shows a red card to Everton’s Mason Holgate during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday April 22, 2023.

Everton had Mason Holgate sent off as they dropped into the Premier League relegation zone despite a battling goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

Sean Dyche’s side were forced to hang on for the final 10 minutes at Selhurst Park after Holgate was shown a second yellow card when he tripped Jordan Ayew, earning a point that did little for their survival hopes.

Leicester’s victory against Wolves meant that Everton slipped back into the bottom three after as their winless run in the league extended to five games.

The result ended Palace’s perfect winning streak under Roy Hodgson who replaced the sacked Patrick Vieira in March, but their top-flight status now looks all but secure.

It was the home team that had the best of the first half. Ayew had a sight of goal after eight minutes, rising to meet Michael Olise’s whipped cross before thumping his header over the bar.

Olise then injected excitement into a tepid first half when he burst past Vitalii Mykolenko with muscle and speed down the right, claiming a penalty as he went to ground under the Everton defender’s challenge, but referee John Brooks waved it away.

When Palace did muster a shot on target in the 22nd minute, Olise’s effort flew straight into Jordan Pickford’s grasp.

Palace were in control but it was Everton who had the best moment of the half. Tyrick Mitchell swung a careless leg at Dwight McNeil’s cross and the ball dropped onto the right foot of Alex Iwobi, who lashed it back goalwards on the volley. Sam Johnstone dived low and beat it away with two hands as it sped towards the corner.

McNeil had a final stab at giving the first half a goal, he cut in from the left and tried his luck but his drilled effort found only the goalkeeper’s gloves.

When Eberechi Eze darted in behind Everton and lifted the ball over Pickford just before the hour mark, Palace thought they had the lead, before celebrations were cut short by the offside flag. VAR checked it, but Eze had made his run fractionally early.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was inches away from marking his first start since February with a goal. Pickford’s huge punt upfield was just barely dealt with by Palace, but no one had picked up Iwobi whose ball into the returning striker was so nearly finished off after an intelligent touch and spin.

Palace’s perfect run since Hodgson’s return as manager was under threat, though not to nearly the same extent as Everton’s Premier League future. It was they who turned up the intensity as the game entered its final quarter, penning the home side in their own half, searching out the goal that would give their survival bid back its lift.

It was against the run of play then that Palace almost took the lead on the break 15 minutes from time. Ayew skipped into the box and cut the ball back to Eze who took a touch, opened up his body and bent a shot towards the bottom corner that Pickford did well to turn behind.

Then came a moment to dash Everton’s ambitions. Holgate had already been booked when he lunged at Ayew as the pair raced together down the left. A second yellow was inevitable, and Holgate was dismissed.

Mitchell and Luka Milivojevic had efforts blocked as Everton sat back and clung to their point. Pickford hung gratefully after diving to grab Eze’s driven low cross.

Dyche’s side saw the game out, but their future looks increasingly uncertain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

Police say that Archie Wise may be in Caithness. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing 22-year-old man from Cumbria may be in Caithness
Petehead's Jason Brown and Clyde's Ross Lyon battle for the ball. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-1 Clyde: Blue Toon 'absolutely devastated after conceding late equaliser
Thousands took part in this year's Run Balmoral. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Sun shines down for crowds at Run Balmoral 2023
The Highland League Weekly cameras were at Saturday's blockbuster Breedon Highland League title showdown between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Buckie Thistle v Brechin City title-decider highlights, celebrations and…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF
Caley Thistle Women must 'restore pride' against Rossvale, says manager Karen Mason
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley praises players for keeping Championship survival bid alive
Martyn Anderson admitted he'd been drinking for 24-hours before crashing his Mitsubishi into a roundabout. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat 'pushed him' into 24-hour drinking spree
Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey praises 'admirable' Millie Urquhart as Aberdeen Women youngster earns America move
James and Mandy Stewart with Chris Stockwell, RNCI chair
Aberdeenshire couple receive RNCI award
To go with story by Emma Grady. court story Picture shows; Michele Smith leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by David McPhee/ DC Thomson Date; 21/04/2023
Woman stabbed herself and falsely accused her neighbour

Editor's Picks

Most Commented