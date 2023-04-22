Carl Stockton bags brace as Morecambe boost survival hopes with Charlton win

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carl Stockton scored a brace to give Morecambe’s League One survival chances a huge boost as they beat Charlton 3-2.

The visitors took an eighth-minute lead when the forward hit a stunning strike from distance past Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

Morecambe continued to look dangerous in attack and Arthur Gnahoua saw his solo run blocked after 14 minutes by George Dobson.

Charlton looked ineffective in attack as their opponents were looking ever more confident.

Stockton should have doubled the lead when unmarked from five yards out before the break, but Maynard-Brewer made him lift his effort over the crossbar.

The hosts made them pay in first-half injury time when Jes Rak-Sakyi turned his shot home from close range.

Charlton showed more energy after the restart but Stockton slid in for his second after 56 minutes from a Jensen Weir cross.

The goalscorer turned provider after 63 minutes when Maynard-Brewer turned away his shot into the path of Weir, who slotted home.

Charlton pulled one back with 11 minutes remaining when Scott Fraser turned and fired the ball home in the area, but the visitors held on for maximum points to move them up a spot to 21st in the table.