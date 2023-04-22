Ben Barclay cashes in as Carlisle complete double over neighbours Barrow

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ben Barclay scored the only goal of the game as promotion-chasing Carlisle earned completed the double over neighbours Barrow for the first time since 1961 with a 1-0 triumph.

Paul Simpson’s side hammered the Bluebirds 5-1 in the reverse fixture at Brunton Park at the end of January.

But this match was worth more than just bragging rights as the Cumbrians kept in touch with Stevenage in third.

Barclay’s 15th-minute winner, when he bundled home after Kristian Dennis flicked on Owen Moxon’s corner, gave Simpson’s side something to hold onto.

Both sets of fans held a minutes applause for Nick Anderton, a fan favourite at both clubs, after he announced his retirement earlier this week.

Tom Holy produced some good saves to keep the lead intact.

Josh Gordon, Ben Whitfield, Robbie Gotts and Elliot Newby all went close to getting the hosts back into the game, but to no avail.

Josh Kay almost snatched a point with virtually the last kick of the game, which agonisingly hit a post.