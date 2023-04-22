Coventry move into the play-off places with battling win over struggling Reading

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gustavo Hamer struck the winner as Coventry moved into the Championship play-off places with a 2-1 home victory over relegation-threatened Reading.

The Sky Blues began the day eighth in the table but ended it in the top six after extending their unbeaten run to five games.

However, this was another bad day for the third-from-bottom Royals as their winless run was extended to 11 games and they remain one point adrift of safety with only two matches left.

Coventry top scorer Viktor Gyokeres had a good opening after 13 minutes when put through by a clever free-kick from Hamer, but his tame effort was easily held by Reading goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

The Sky Blues had started strongly and ought to have had the opener when Gyokeres was put clean through by Hamer, only for him to push the ball too far wide in trying to round Lumley, who blocked his eventual shot.

Yet another chance then fell to Gyokeres after Reading struggled to clear a corner as Hamer’s blocked effort rebounded for the 24-year-old, who shot wildly off target.

The Royals’ first half-chance took 33 minutes to arrive when Mamadi Camara’s pass put Jeff Hendrick in behind, but home goalkeeper Ben Wilson comfortably saved from the Irishman.

Coventry’s deserved breakthrough came in the 36th minute when Hamer played the ball into the area for Matt Godden, who hooked a good finish into the bottom corner past a helpless Lumley.

The lead was almost doubled right on half-time when Gyokeres worked space to shoot after being found by Liam Kelly, but his luck remained out as his effort came back off a post.

The missed chances looked set to be costly for Coventry, as Reading drew level six minutes into the second half when Lucas Joao bent a superb shot into the far corner from outside the area.

However, the Sky Blues were back in front within three minutes as Hamer drove through midfield before running on to the loose ball after his pass was cut out and steering beyond Lumley with his right foot.

Despite going behind again, the Royals had improved in the second half and came close to another equaliser when Joao’s header from Nesta Guinness-Walker’s cross looped over.

Hamer then almost settled home nerves when he charged through on goal, only to be denied by Lumley, who stood strong to save with his legs.

Gyokeres’ difficult day in front of goal continued when he blasted off target twice in quick succession in the closing stages, but the hosts closed out the win despite his profligacy.