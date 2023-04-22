Oli Hawkins puts brakes on Bradford promotion push with late Gills equaliser

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oli Hawkins scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Gillingham put a dent in Bradford’s promotion hopes with a 2-2 draw at Valley Parade.

Sky Bet League Two top-scorer Andy Cook had scored twice in the second half to put the home side on course for a victory to keep alive their chances of making the top three.

But Gillingham, who have won only two away games all season, hit back through Hawkins after eight added minutes.

Former Bradford midfielder Timothee Dieng burst clear to fire the visitors ahead after 12 minutes.

Dieng almost had a second when he nicked the ball off Alex Gilliead from a short goal-kick and shot just wide.

but Gillingham threatened again as Alex MacDonald’s inswinging corner was headed off the line by Richie Smallwood.

Bradford levelled three minutes into the second half when Liam Ridehalgh’s cross was headed home by Cook.

Cook then netted his 29th goal in all competitions with a firm penalty after Scott Banks was brought down by George Lapslie, but Hawkins responded from Cheye Alexander’s corner.