Newport’s second-half show downs Doncaster

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newport produced a second-half fightback to triumph 3-1 and compound the woes of out-of-form Doncaster.

Rovers led early through Kyle Hurst but saw their advantage overturned in quick fashion after the break.

Priestley Farquharson, Aaron Wildig and Cameron Norman all netted for the Exiles in the space of 15 second-half minutes to inflict a seventh defeat in nine on Doncaster.

The hosts took the lead after 12 minutes as Aidan Barlow found Hurst whose shot from 25 yards took a wicked deflection past Joe Day in the Newport goal.

Though Doncaster were the stronger side in the first half, they could not extend their advantage and lived to regret it.

Newport levelled after 64 minutes when Farquharson looped home a header from a Mickey Demetriou long throw.

And they took the lead seven minutes later. Breaking from half way, Omar Bogle raced forward and cut back for Wildig who smashed in off the upright from 20 yards.

The advantage was extended in the 79th minute when Norman reacted quickest to a Demetriou long throw and slotted home.