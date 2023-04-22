Wealdstone and Dorking share points from entertaining draw

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wealdstone and Dorking played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the Vanarama National League.

The Stones ended their run of three matches without a goal when Charlie Barker teed up Dominic Hutchinson to slot into the bottom corner after just three minutes.

The lead lasted just five minutes as Jason Prior headed on Josh Taylor’s long throw and Daniel Gallagher fired home an equaliser.

Dorking, who clinched safety in midweek, went into the break ahead as Sebastian Bowerman finished powerfully after being played in by Harry Ottaway.

Wealdstone hit back three minutes into the second half through Charles Clayden’s lobbed finish but they were unable to find another as their winless run extended to eight games.