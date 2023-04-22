Dundee draw at Inverness to miss chance to claim crucial Championship cushion

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee missed the chance to move three points clear at the top of the cinch Championship table with two games remaining after being held 1-1 at Inverness.

Lyall Cameron’s second-half opener was cancelled out by Inverness substitute Austin Samuels and Dundee had to settle for a point.

That was enough to lift them a point clear of title rivals Queen’s Park, who drew 0-0 at Ayr on Friday night.

Luke McCowan tested Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers with an early shot and Dundee went on to create most of the first-half chances.

Alex Jakubiak, Luke Hannant and Jay Henderson all had efforts on goal and Lee Ashcroft headed over before Inverness midfielder Nathan Shaw fired off target.

Zach Robinson headed wide from in front of goal for Dundee and another Ashcroft header early in the second half flew over the crossbar.

The visitors continued to probe and were rewarded with the breakthrough in the 60th minute when Cameron fired home from inside the area.

The home side drew level with 15 minutes remaining. Wallace Duffy supplied the assist and Samuels drilled home a low angled finish from eight yards.

Ridgers ensured a hard-earned point for Inverness when he kept out Paul McMullan’s goalbound shot in the 89th minute.