Bromley grab play-off spot after beating Chesterfield

Bromley secured their place in the National League play-offs with a 2-0 victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Chesterfield, who missed the chance to clinch third spot.

The Spireites, with just one defeat in their previous 11 matches, could have guaranteed themselves a home tie in the play-off semi-finals if results had done their way but it was Bromley who came out on top at Hayes Lane.

The Ravens went close to taking the lead in the 25th minute when Deji Elerewe saw his header hit the crossbar, but the hosts would not be denied and 12 minutes later Billy Bingham put them ahead in fine style.

The experienced midfielder let fly from 25 yards with a half-volley which crashed into the bottom corner of the net via the post.

Ryan Colclough was denied an equaliser by home goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook before the break and the visitors then found themselves 2-0 down in the 60th minute when Ash Palmer turned Louis Dennis’ cross into his own net.

That proved to be the end of Chesterfield’s challenge as Bromley, now unbeaten in eight, assured themselves of a top-seven finish.