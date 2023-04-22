Joe Pigott on target as Portsmouth get back to winning ways against Accrington

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joe Pigott came off the bench to score the only goal of the game as Portsmouth beat Accrington Stanley.

With Pompey all but done in the chase for the play-offs following four successive draws, the pressure was on Accrington to take all three points in their fight to stay in League One.

It was Accrington who took the game to the hosts, forcing three corners in the opening five minutes.

They had three long-distance efforts from Ethan Hamilton, all of which ended up in keeper Matt Macey’s midriff, whilst Pompey could manage nothing on target against a back five.

The second half followed the same nervy pattern as the first until Michael Jacobs crossed for substitute Pigott to head home at the back post with quarter of an hour left.