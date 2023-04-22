Lasse Sorensen fires long-range rocket as Lincoln win at Wycombe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lasse Sorensen’s stunning effort from inside his own half dented Wycombe’s League One play-off hopes as Lincoln City secured a 2-0 win at Adams Park.

In a stop-start first half Dylan Duffy gave the visitors the lead inside 10 minutes after Regan Poole floated a delivery into the box for him to glance home a header.

Sam Vokes headed Nick Freeman’s cross past the post on the half-hour mark, before Lincoln’s Harry Boyes curled wide to end a sluggish first half.

Wycombe started the second half brightly and Garath McCleary thought he had equalised at the back post but Carl Rushworth did enough to keep his effort out on the line.

But it was Lincoln who doubled their advantage as Dane Sorensen controlled Max Stryjek’s free-kick and hit an incredible effort from distance past the scrambling keeper.