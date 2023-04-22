Ange Postecoglou rues loss of composure as Celtic’s run ends against Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ange Postecoglou rues loss of composure as Celtic’s run ends against Motherwell

By Press Association
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi bemoans a missed chance (PA)
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi bemoans a missed chance (PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou felt conceding a “poor goal” to Motherwell knocked his players’ composure as their long winning run came to an end.

The cinch Premiership leaders were ahead at half-time thanks to Callum McGregor’s deflected strike but they left Greg Taylor on his own to deal with in-form Well striker Kevin van Veen 10 minutes into the second half and paid the price.

The Dutchman latched on to Callum Slattery’s ball forward and turned Taylor one way and another before slotting home his 24th goal of the season and his ninth in six matches.

Motherwell held out with substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu missing the best of Celtic’s chances as they dropped points at home for the first time this season.

Celtic moved 13 points clear of Rangers, who face Aberdeen away on Sunday, but their run of 17 consecutive victories came to an end eight days before they face their Glasgow rivals in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Postecoglou said: “It was a disappointing outcome. And the performance was not really at the levels we have shown before.

“We controlled the game pretty well for the most part. First half was fine, we scored our goal and we had chances to get a second and didn’t take our chances.

“We were in control and knew the game would kind of open up but we concede a really poor goal from our perspective which gives the opposition some encouragement.

“Then we lost our composure a little and got a bit desperate at times but having said that we created good chances and didn’t take them.

“When you set the standards we set you have just got to make sure you are doing everything within your control to maintain and reach those standards.

“It’s unlike us to concede such a poor goal and that seemed to filter into our play after that.

“We were trying to chase the game a little bit which we have been pretty good at not doing but it’s only natural that the guys are going to want to try and make amends and score a goal. I just thought we lacked a bit of composure to do that.”

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell hailed his players’ discipline and Van Veen’s quality.

Kettlewell, who led Ross County to victory in his previous visit to Celtic Park in 2020, said: “I don’t want to celebrate a point but when you look at the nature of the game and gulf in finances between the clubs, it speaks volumes for my players. They were outstanding to a man.

“I’ve just told them the biggest thing is not having an ego, I really believe that. For us to set ourselves up to play the way we did, if one player has an ego, the whole thing falls down and Celtic win comfortably. That’s what pleased me most.”

He added: “It was about bravery because we stood up to them defensively. And it was about committing to attacks. Our game plan was to try and leave Kevin up there in a one-v-one situation.

“Our goal comes from that, it came up trumps for us. We know his quality but you need players to execute it.

“It was such a good goal. We gave him licence to be a bit detached from the rest of the team. I don’t normally do that but we know he carries a threat in those situations.

“He makes defenders feel comfortable but one moment of quality can get him into good areas. He still had masses of work to do to score.”

