Steven Schumacher praises promotion-chasing Plymouth players

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher praised his promotion-chasing side as they stayed top of Sky Bet League One with a 3-1 home win over Cambridge.

In-form Callum Wright, skipper Joe Edwards and substitute Niall Ennis scored for Argyle to cancel out Sam Smith’s first-half bullet header.

Schumacher said: “It was a really good performance and to get a 3-1 win and not be as nail-biting as the other two games have been this week, that was pleasing as well.

“We knew it was always going to be a hard game. Cambridge are a good team and I think they have got loads of good players. I don’t know how they are at the bottom of the division.

“Mark (Bonner) has them well organised and they are really hard to break down so we spoke about starting with a really good tempo and getting the crowd behind us, trying to play with energy, hence the reason for changes we made.

“I thought we started the game really well and was pleased for Callum Wright, because it was a lovely bit of skill and a great goal.

“And then for 10 minutes just before Cambridge equalised the tempo went, for whatever reason, and they got themselves back in it.

“But there was no panic at half-time, we spoke about sticking to the gameplan and thought we might get a couple more chances and we did, again showing two more moments of good quality.

“It was a good performance, the conditions helped and the pitch was outstanding which helps us pass the ball the way we want to.”

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner said: “Plymouth are top for a reason. They broke 90 points today and I think they are a brilliant team.

“I thought we were really good in the first half. We started the game well and suffered a little bit after that and obviously fell behind.

“Our response to that was good and we scored a really good goal and we were really pleased with the first half and to go in level at half-time.

“They started the second half great and they got really high up the pitch with the wind behind them and jumped all over us.

“We got caught into playing too many backwards passes and couldn’t get out of our own half and that is when the second goal came and then the place comes alive. Once they got the third goal it became difficult.

“It took us too long to play forward with aggression in the second half and had we taken once of those later moments, it could have made it a really interesting finish.

“But no complaints, I thought Plymouth were excellent. They have got really good attacking threats in the team, they made really good substitutes and I hope they go on and win the league.”