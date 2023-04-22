Steven Schumacher praises promotion-chasing Plymouth players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Schumacher praises promotion-chasing Plymouth players

By Press Association
Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher (Adam Davy/PA)
Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher (Adam Davy/PA)

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher praised his promotion-chasing side as they stayed top of Sky Bet League One with a 3-1 home win over Cambridge.

In-form Callum Wright, skipper Joe Edwards and substitute Niall Ennis scored for Argyle to cancel out Sam Smith’s first-half bullet header.

Schumacher said: “It was a really good performance and to get a 3-1 win and not be as nail-biting as the other two games have been this week, that was pleasing as well.

“We knew it was always going to be a hard game. Cambridge are a good team and I think they have got loads of good players. I don’t know how they are at the bottom of the division.

“Mark (Bonner) has them well organised and they are really hard to break down so we spoke about starting with a really good tempo and getting the crowd behind us, trying to play with energy, hence the reason for changes we made.

“I thought we started the game really well and was pleased for Callum Wright, because it was a lovely bit of skill and a great goal.

“And then for 10 minutes just before Cambridge equalised the tempo went, for whatever reason, and they got themselves back in it.

“But there was no panic at half-time, we spoke about sticking to the gameplan and thought we might get a couple more chances and we did, again showing two more moments of good quality.

“It was a good performance, the conditions helped and the pitch was outstanding which helps us pass the ball the way we want to.”

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner said: “Plymouth are top for a reason. They broke 90 points today and I think they are a brilliant team.

“I thought we were really good in the first half. We started the game well and suffered a little bit after that and obviously fell behind.

“Our response to that was good and we scored a really good goal and we were really pleased with the first half and to go in level at half-time.

“They started the second half great and they got really high up the pitch with the wind behind them and jumped all over us.

“We got caught into playing too many backwards passes and couldn’t get out of our own half and that is when the second goal came and then the place comes alive. Once they got the third goal it became difficult.

“It took us too long to play forward with aggression in the second half and had we taken once of those later moments, it could have made it a really interesting finish.

“But no complaints, I thought Plymouth were excellent. They have got really good attacking threats in the team, they made really good substitutes and I hope they go on and win the league.”

