Jon Brady praises Northampton’s character and resilience after Harrogate win

By Press Association
Jon Brady praised Northampton’s resilience in coming from behind to beat Harrogate (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jon Brady praised Northampton’s resilience in coming from behind to beat Harrogate (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Northampton boss Jon Brady was not getting ahead of himself after his side moved to within one win of promotion thanks to a 3-1 victory over Harrogate.

The Cobblers fell behind to Kazeem Olaigbe’s third-minute opener but they fought back well as David Norman, Sam Hoskins and Kieron Bowie all struck to make it 3-1 at half-time.

Northampton saw out the second half with few alarms to remain second in Sky Bet League Two, four points clear of third and a further point ahead of fourth with two games to go.

“We said it would be a difficult game and they showed that in the first half,” said Brady. “They came out of the blocks really sharp and went 1-0 up.

“I thought there was a handball in the build-up to the goal and that’s what I was disappointed about, but the officials didn’t see it and we didn’t defend it right.

“But to go 1-0 down and win 3-1 showed good character and resilience and there was some really good play to get the goals.

“David attacked the ball really well from Mitch Pinnock’s corner, then Sam popped up with a great finish, captain fantastic, and then what a cross from Mitch and what a finish from Kieron to make it 3-1.

“To turn that around before half-time showed real character. You saw how hard it was for Arsenal to come back last night and they are one of the top teams in the country so it was fantastic resilience.

“We managed the game well in the second half and I can’t remember them creating a clear-cut chance. We did what we had to do and it was all about getting the three points.”

Harrogate are effectively safe despite the defeat, now six points above the drop zone with a superior goal difference.

Manager Simon Weaver said: “I didn’t think there was much in the game.

“I thought we were fantastic in the first half but Northampton seemed to score every time they came into our box. It was great finishing by them and that’s why they had the lead at half-time.

“But I’m very proud of the way we played and how we passed it around. We were silky smooth at times and we were good to watch but we need to combine that with defensive stability.

“There was great energy and a confidence about the team so it was a shame that they scored three goals in the way they did, but we can be proud of the overall effort because this is a difficult place to come.

“The third goal came at a bad time just before half-time because they might have got a little bit nervous at 2-1, but I feel we are on the move as a team and I think we’re looking better and better.”

