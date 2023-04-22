Ben Garner celebrates as Colchester achieve safety ‘in some style’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Garner celebrates as Colchester achieve safety ‘in some style’

By Press Association
Ben Garner’s Colchester are staying up (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Ben Garner's Colchester are staying up (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Ben Garner was delighted to see his Colchester side confirm League Two safety after a resounding 4-1 home victory over Sutton.

Colchester fell behind to an 11th-minute David Ajiboye effort but goals from Luke Chambers, John Akinde and Junior Tchamadeu made it 3-1 at half-time.

And Noah Chilvers fired home a fourth in the second half as the U’s extended their unbeaten run to eight matches and secured another season in the fourth tier.

Colchester boss Garner said: “We spoke before the game about making sure we do it ourselves today – we didn’t want to think about results elsewhere or the different permutations.

“It was about getting it done ourselves and we did that in some style.

“We were a bit slow at the start and we’re disappointed with the goal. It was a second ball at both ends of the pitch that we didn’t win.

“It was a real sloppy goal but that woke us up a little bit and we got going.

“We finished the half really strongly – we got three goals and we could have had four.

“It’s a fantastic group of players to work with, really hard-working staff in the background as well and we are getting our rewards on the pitch.

“For me now, we want to continue this unbeaten run and get through to the end of the season with that intact.”

Sutton are winless in nine matches and manager Matt Gray was disappointed with the goals conceded.

Gray said: “We started well, which I was really pleased about. We scored a really good goal and created a couple of good chances.

“We looked good in possession and were moving the ball lovely.

“It was a bit of a shock going in at half-time 3-1 down to be honest, because of how well we started.

“I’ve just said to the players I was really disappointed with the goals we’ve conceded and all of a sudden, we’re on a bad run.

“We had three defeats in 21 which put us right in the mix for the play-offs but we lost to two of the league’s best teams in Stockport and Bradford and then the champions, Leyton Orient.

“We were excellent on Tuesday night (against Northampton) and conceded two poor goals and today there were some good bits, second half not so much but the goals we’re conceding are really uncharacteristic for us.”

