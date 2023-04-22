Richie Wellens ‘proud of everything’ after Leyton Orient clinch League Two title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Richie Wellens ‘proud of everything’ after Leyton Orient clinch League Two title

By Press Association
Richie Wellens was delighted after Leyton Orient wrapped up the League Two title (Joe Giddens/PA)
Richie Wellens was delighted after Leyton Orient wrapped up the League Two title (Joe Giddens/PA)

Richie Wellens was delighted after Leyton Orient secured the Sky Bet League Two title with a 2-0 home win over Crewe.

Orient cut out the early running but it was Crewe forward Chris Long who should have opened the scoring when he sprung the offside trap but then sent his shot high over the bar.

Crewe goalkeeper David Richards then denied Paul Smyth, George Moncur and Kieran Sadlier before the interval but the visitors fell behind on 51 minutes when Darren Pratley was fouled in the box and Moncur stepped forward to calmly score from the spot.

The visitors’ fate was sealed on 77 minutes when a catastrophic mix-up between Richards and Luke Offord presented substitute Charlie Kelman with the chance to score into an empty net.

And with Lawrence Vigouroux successfully denying attempts from Long again and Daniel Agyei, the Orient goalkeeper was able to claim his 24th clean sheet of the season.

Wellens said: “The relationship from the bottom to the very top, I am proud of everything.

“The spirit and attitude of the players. We are a team.

“A few teams have tried to knock us off our perch but just look at how long we’ve been at the top, and look at the gap in points. It is not often you win it with three games still to play.

“We have certain individuals who have quality, but we are a team. Our top goalscorer is on 10, we haven’t got anybody on 25 or 30 goals, we are a team.

“My mission from day one was to stay up last year, so the turnaround in the last 12 months has been remarkable, and everyone at this club deserves it.

“This is a massive achievement for any team, but even more so when you consider what has happened to this club in the past six years.

“Going from the National League to League One in such a short space of time is extremely difficult. Thankfully this club has achieved it.”

Orient will play in League One next season after an eight-year absence which included two years in non-league football during a disastrous three-year period of ownership under Italian Francesco Becchetti.

He took the club to virtual oblivion before new owners Nigel Travis and Kent Teague stepped in to save the club in 2017 and since then, it has been onwards and upwards.

It is only the second time in their history that the club, who joined the Football League in 1905, have won a Football League title, the other occasion was back in 1969-70 when they carried off the Third Division title under manager Jimmy Bloomfield.

Vice-chairman Teague admitted that the promotion was very emotional, saying: “It is just unbelievable.

“Even though you dream about it and think about it and want it and work for it, when it actually happens, it is absolutely incredible.

“Mainly this has been just about delivering the club back to the fans where it belongs.

“Now we have to prepare to become a League One club and once we’ve done that, we’ll see where we go from there.”

Crewe boss Lee Bell lamented a couple of defensive errors.

“Yes, it’s the story of our season,” he said. “Costly errors and they are the types of goals we’ve been conceding.

“I thought the players stuck to their task, they played to the shape we wanted them to, we weren’t going to come here and try and be expansive and press them.

“We didn’t want to be part of their party, we wanted to try and kill the atmosphere a little bit which I thought we did. They didn’t really create anything in the first half and we got into some good situations on the counter-attack which we worked on and produced some good play.

“I thought that for an away performance against the champions who are by far the best team in the league it was excellent.

“It’s a hard result to take and I am going to have to digest it. I just thought that overall, it was a really good performance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

Scot Gardiner, chief executive of Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle avert Glasgow club's bid to share name after successful talks
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Tiredness kicked in as Caley Thistle take point against Dundee ahead of Scottish Cup…
Callum Mallon has been reported missing while visiting friends in Aberdeen.
Lancashire man Callum Mallon reported missing in Aberdeen while visiting friends
Cove's Morgyn Neill celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Arbroath 0-1 Cove Rangers - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Crowds young and old turned out to watch as rally drivers navigated tight turns at Elgin's Cooper Park. Image: Jason Hedges.
GALLERY: Crowds descend on Cooper Park for Speyside Stages rally 2023
Rab's thinking about cars, and it's not that simple.
RAB MCNEIL: It's time for a new car - but what?
Austin Samuels celebrates his equaliser for ICT against Dundee. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Caley Thistle 1-1 Dundee - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Half time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 0 - Picture April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Brechin City strike late to beat Buckie Thistle and win the Highland League
King Charles was seen leaving the soon to be opened Fish Shop in Ballater. Image: Graeme Eldred.
King Charles and Camilla pay Ballater an unexpected visit ahead of Coronation
Ross County manager Malky Mackay during his side's loss to Hearts. Image: SNS
'We were way off it': Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented