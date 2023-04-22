Gareth Ainsworth enjoys spoiling the title party after QPR stun Burnley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gareth Ainsworth enjoys spoiling the title party after QPR stun Burnley

By Press Association
Queens Park Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth before the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture date: Saturday April 22, 2023.
Queens Park Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth before the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture date: Saturday April 22, 2023.

Blackburn fan Gareth Ainsworth enjoyed his return to his native Lancashire after his QPR side inflicted a first home defeat of the season on promoted Burnley.

Substitute Chris Martin headed home three minutes from time to clinch a 2-1 win and put the Clarets’ title party on hold.

The victory – just Rangers’ second in 22 games – moved them closer to safety in the Championship under Ainsworth, their third manager of the season.

And it delayed title celebrations for Vincent Kompany’s Premier League-bound Clarets, who had needed three points to guarantee they would end a memorable campaign in first place.

For Ainsworth it was a particularly sweet win – especially as Martin scored just minutes after he was thrown on.

“I’m a Blackburn lad and I know this is tough place to come,” Ainsworth said.

“I always get stick here and when the stick intensifies I know I must be doing something right. The Blackburn connection is a big one.

“Chris is my captain but I told him yesterday I wanted to play on the counter attack and this wasn’t the sort of game for him.

“But I put him on because I thought a bit of experience from him might get me a point. I didn’t realise it would get me the winning goal.”

That came moments after Ilias Chair’s shot had been turned over by Arijanet Muric for a corner which the Burnley defence failed to deal with adequately.

QPR maintained the pressure and Jamal Lowe attacked from the left, crossing for the unmarked Martin to head in from six yards.

It was no more than the struggling visitors deserved for a superb game plan, well executed by a disciplined squad that moved four points clear of the drop with the win.

“I can sympathise with the players, I’m their third manager of the season, fourth if you include the caretaker,” said Ainsworth.

“They’ve been all over the place: three different styles of play, different personalities. It takes time, it really does.

“I was looking at other results three weeks ago, I’m not going to lie. Of course we all get our phones out as soon as we get in the dressing room and that’s what today has come down to – another win will secure us in the Championship.”

After a run of just two points from the previous available 21, Ainsworth’s side were hardly expected to secure that win against a team that secured promotion earlier this month.

But Rangers stunned Turf Moor on 58 minutes when they took the lead through skipper Sam Field, just reward for their committed display under intense pressure.

The goal owed much to poor defending from the home side, who failed to deal with a routine long throw from Ethan Laird.

Having allowed the ball to bounce, Burnley were punished when Taylor Harwood-Bellis’s half clearance was met by the unmarked Field who scored with an impressive volley from just inside the area.

Burnley thought they had at least salvaged a point, on 76 minutes, when Manuel Benson collected a pass on the right wing, cut into the area and curled an unstoppable finish into the far corner of the visitors’ goal.

“You have to respect the fact we’re playing teams who aren’t going to roll over for us,” said Kompany.

“I’m not disappointed, I actually expected it. What it shows is we’re inexperienced in these trophy-winning moments.

“I had the experience as a player at (Manchester) City and it’s an incredible learning experience – you have to keep your game simple and play to win the game, not chase to win the trophy.”

Kompany’s team missed three glorious chances in a couple of seconds in an extraordinary ninth-minute incident.

Benson headed Anass Zaroury’s cross against the bar, Ashley Barnes’ shot from the rebound was blocked by the keeper and Benson, again, shot only for Rob Dickie to clear off the line.

