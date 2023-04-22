Mark Kennedy missed Lasse Sorensen’s wonder goal in Lincoln’s win at Wycombe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy chose the wrong time to take a toilet break in his side’s 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers.

Kennedy disappeared in the 71st minute of the game at Adams Park with the visitors leading 1-0 thanks to Dylan Duffy’s seventh-minute strike.

While he was away, Dane Lasse Sorensen chipped the goalkeeper from well inside his own half to score one of the goals of the EFL season.

“I didn’t see it but he actually said it was better than Beckham’s goal,” said Kennedy.

“Lasse has been outstanding, a great pro and I think he could have a really strong career.”

The Imps have been a menace for higher-ranked sides in recent weeks, taking points off Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday and now halting the Chairboys’ charge.

Duffy gave the visitors the lead early on when he glanced home a fine header from Regan Poole’s floated cross.

The rest of the first half was a stop-start affair that ended with ten minutes of added time, Sam Vokes’ header the closest the home side came to an equaliser.

Matt Bloomfield’s men enjoyed their best spell at the start of the second half as Garath McCleary had an effort hacked off the line before Sorensen’s bolt from the blue.

Kennedy, whose side are now unbeaten in six games, lauded the performance of one of the youngest teams in the EFL with an average age of just 22.

“I’m speechless,” he said. “The group has had no luck this season and we’re missing some big players today but to perform like that is absolutely phenomenal and I thought it was the least that they deserved.

“You have to build good foundations. Sometimes you have to be patient with the process

“They are a relentless group, really humble and hard-working. They were awesome.

“I’m pleased for the group that they’re getting the results that their performances merit and deserve.”

A third defeat in five games means Wycombe are now well adrift of the play-offs, much to the chagrin of Bloomfield.

“I’m disappointed and frustrated,” he said. “We went 1-0 down early on and we felt like we were building ourselves back into the game, had a big half-time team talk and began to build a bit of momentum in the second half.

“Obviously it’s a bit of a sucker punch, especially with the way the goal went in, an incredible strike from Sorensen but we were in control of the ball. It was in our possession and we gave it away and it’s in the back of our net. It was terribly disappointing and extremely frustrating.

“It’s definitely a learning period for myself and for us as staff, we want to be better, we want to move forward and we have to use these last two games as such.”