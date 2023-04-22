Mark Jackson reveals penalty frustration after MK Dons’ defeat at Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Jackson reveals penalty frustration after MK Dons’ defeat at Fleetwood

By Press Association
Mark Jackson felt frustrated by his team’s display (PA)
Mark Jackson felt frustrated by his team’s display (PA)

MK Dons boss Mark Jackson felt aggrieved after an overturned penalty cost his side dear in their 1-0 defeat at Fleetwood.

Promise Omochere’s third goal in as many games, on the stroke of half-time, separated the two sides in the Sky Bet League One match.

Referee Rebecca Welch initially awarded the Dons a spot-kick with 20 minutes to go, before changing her decision to a free-kick after deciding the handball occurred just outside the box.

“I’m not so sure about the penalty,” insisted Jackson. “It’s really unclear from the footage I’ve seen, it could be on the line.

“The referee’s changed her mind and, OK, we have to swallow that. I thought it was unclear.

“She was in a great position to initially give the penalty but these things happen.”

However, Jackson was quick to point to his shot-shy side for failing to put pressure on debutant goalkeeper Stephen McMullan.

He added: “It’s really disappointing, I feel for the fans who have travelled a hell of a long way to support us.

“We had a real go and pushed towards the end. Fleetwood players were throwing themselves in front of our shots in that second half.

“I don’t think we worked their goalkeeper enough and that’s been a theme in recent weeks, it’s bitterly disappointing.

“We knew we needed to create opportunities to get shots away and it’s something we need to put right. We need to start shooting if we want to score goals.

“The goal knocked us and wobbled us for a little bit, we were lucky to only be 1-0 down at half-time.”

Scott Brown’s side have rediscovered their form towards the end of the season and are unbeaten in their last three games.

“I’m delighted with the last three performances,” said Brown.

“We’ve managed to pull seven points up, which is huge for us at this moment in time.

“I know we’re safe [from relegation] and I know we’ve not got a lot to play for, but the lads showed a real fighting spirit. They showed a real willingness to get on the ball and drive forward.

“In the first half we were exceptional. I think that’s the best we’ve started in a game. We could have been 2-0 or 3-0 up at half-time with the amount of chances we had.

“You always think it’s going to play the same way in the second half, but MK Dons changed their shape a little bit and they started to come into the game a little bit.

“That was always going to happen because they’re fighting for their lives and they’re in a situation.

“But I thought we handled it really well and we put our bodies on the line when we had to.

“We also had a lot of opportunities to go 2-0 or 3-0 from counter-attacks, but I’d like us to be a little more ruthless.”

