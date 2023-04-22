Blackburn denied win over fellow play-off hopefuls Preston after late own goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blackburn denied win over fellow play-off hopefuls Preston after late own goal

By Press Association
Dominic Hyam’s late own goal saw Preston snatch a point against Blackburn (Tim Goode/PA)
Dominic Hyam’s late own goal saw Preston snatch a point against Blackburn (Tim Goode/PA)

Blackburn’s play-off push suffered another blow as Dominic Hyam’s stoppage-time own goal saw top-seven rivals Preston snatch a dramatic 1-1 draw.

Rovers had appeared on course to claim their first Championship win in six matches when Sammie Szmodics fired them ahead in the 80th minute at Deepdale.

However, with five minutes of added time almost up, Blackburn missed a gilt-edged chance to make it 2-0 and Preston raced down the other end, where Liam Delap fired in a cross which Hyam deflected into his own net.

Blackburn’s fourth successive draw leaves them in seventh spot on 65 points, two clear of local rivals Preston in ninth.

Preston’s man in form Tom Cannon came into the game having scored seven goals in his last eight games and in the early stages he was playing with confidence.

Josh Onomah set him up but he swept his shot wide before he turned creator for Troy Parrott who was crucially dispossessed by Joe Rankin-Costello in the penalty area.

Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson made a big call leaving star man Ben Brereton Diaz on the bench in favour of Tyrhys Dolan, and the decision nearly paid off when Dolan took the ball down and shot goalwards, only to see his effort charged down by Jordan Storey.

It continued to be end-to-end as Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman made a decent stop to deny Tyler Morton and, at the other end, Aynsley Pears saved Ben Whiteman’s effort.

Szmodics put the ball in the net for Blackburn shortly before the break but it was ruled out for offside against Dolan in the build-up.

Tomasson changed his wingers at half-time, bringing off Sorba Thomas and Dolan and introducing Ryan Hedges and Diaz.

It almost brought results straight away as Hedges got in down the right and tried to play in Szmodics only for the ball to be cut out by Whiteman who made a vital last-ditch interception.

Rovers were enjoying the better of the early second-half possession and the ball fell at the feet of Rankin-Costello in a promising position inside the area but he shot wide.

Blackburn fans behind the goal thought their team had the lead when Szmodics turned in Diaz’s cross, but celebrations were cut short when assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis ruled it to out for handball.

The visitors were looking increasingly likely to score the first goal the longer the second half went on, and Rankin-Costello pulled another effort off target before Szmodics nearly met Harry Pickering’s cross.

Rovers kept on coming and their constant pressure eventually paid off when it fell for Szmodics whose shot nestled into the bottom corner.

There was still one final twist in the tale, though.

Hedges made a mess of his finish one-on-one, then the hosts broke up the other end and grabbed a late equaliser when Delap’s cross was turned into his own net by Hyam.

