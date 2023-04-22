Eddie Howe admits elite player recruitment for Newcastle is ‘exhausting’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eddie Howe admits elite player recruitment for Newcastle is ‘exhausting’

By Press Association
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is convinced “elite” signing Bruno Guimaraes (right) has improved the players around him (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is convinced “elite” signing Bruno Guimaraes (right) has improved the players around him (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted the process of recruiting elite players is “exhausting”.

The Magpies have spent in excess of £250million on new signings since the club’s Saudi-backed owners took control in October 2021, and have enjoyed conspicuous success with the likes of Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and more recently, Alexander Isak.

Whatever happens during the remaining weeks of this season, they will look to strengthen further this summer and could yet have to do so significantly if they secure Champions League football, and that represents a challenge with co-owner Amanda Staveley having previously admitted they cannot afford to sign any “duds”.

Howe, who will send his side into battle with top-four rivals Tottenham at St James’ Park on Sunday, said: “Well, my intention has been never to sign any duds, that’s clear.

“Recruitment is such a difficult thing. We will endeavour to do the best we can, to make the right decisions for Newcastle United, as is always the case.

“The work going into every signing is exhausting. It’s a long process, and that has to be the way because it’s so important.”

Newcastle were facing a desperate battle for Premier League survival when Howe arrived on Tyneside in November 2021, and he was allowed to bring in Trippier, Guimaraes, Dan Burn, Chris Wood, Guimaraes and loan signing Matt Targett in the January window to bolster the squad for an ultimately successful push to safety.

Anthony Gordon is Newcastle's latest recruit
Anthony Gordon is Newcastle’s latest recruit (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Pope, Isak, Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon have followed since with Targett making his switch from Aston Villa permanent, although it was the £35million recruitment of Guimaraes from Lyon which did much to set new standards on Tyneside.

The Brazil international was the stand-out performer during the second half of last season and the opening months of the current campaign, and his presence has helped to raise standards significantly.

Asked if the 25-year-old had improved the players around him, Howe said: “Yes, I believe so.

“I believe when you have elite players – which I think Bruno is – the standard of training increases, the demand on the players that are in your squad then increases with it.

Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes has been a big hit at Newcastle
Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes has been a big hit at Newcastle (John Walton/PA)

“They also set a really good example in terms of certain things that you want delivered on the training pitch, so yes, I think he has raised standards.

“It’s one of the key things about recruitment: you want to try to bring players in that stimulate the group to improve and competition to bring the best out of everybody.”

