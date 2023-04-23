This is bonkers – Ben Foster clings to GoPro after Wrexham pitch invasion

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ben Foster was left clinging on to his GoPro camera “with dear life” after Wrexham fans celebrated promotion back to the English Football League with a mass pitch invasion.

Foster’s goalmouth camera which films footage for his popular YouTube videos was targeted as the final whistle blew on Wrexham’s 3-1 victory over Boreham Wood on Saturday night.

“At full-time I had to get my GoPro quick in my goal because somebody tried to nick it,” said former England and Manchester United goalkeeper Foster.

“They rugby tackled me and I was on the floor thinking: ‘this is bonkers’. Then I was on shoulders.

“I was clinging on with dear life (to the camera), that’s what I was doing at the end.

“Everybody was trying to grab it, turning it and squeezing it. You could see how much it meant to everybody, people were on the pitch within seconds.”

Foster’s career came full circle as Wrexham won the National League title to return to the fourth tier of English football.

Wrexham sealed promotion (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 40-year-old won his first silverware 18 years ago when Wrexham lifted the 2005 Football League Trophy final while he was a young goalkeeper on loan from Stoke.

Foster was retired for nine months until he answered a Wrexham SOS in March after regular goalkeeper Rob Lainton was ruled out for the rest of the campaign through injury.

But he admits that he could extend his career now that Wrexham are back in the EFL after a 15-year absence.

“You have to contemplate it because to be part of Wrexham is a special thing,” said Foster, whose stoppage-time penalty save in the 3-2 Easter Monday victory over Notts County was arguably the defining point of a thrilling title race.

“The lads were asking me in the car the other day: ‘Fozzy, what you doing?’ I really don’t know, I haven’t got a clue yet.

“It’s nice to be a man of leisure and freedom and I really enjoyed my retirement. I had a great time for nine months.

“But everybody who plays here can see that Wrexham is a really special club.

“If you live in Wrexham, you are a Wrexham fan. People here are so die-hard and live for the weekend.

“In football also there are so many big-times. But there’s no big-times in our dressing room, and that’s the bit I’ve really enjoyed.”