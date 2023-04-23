Lee Johnson unimpressed with how football is run in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lee Johnson unimpressed with how football is run in Scotland

By Press Association
Lee Johnson let rip at the authorities (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lee Johnson let rip at the authorities (Steve Welsh/PA)

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson claimed Scottish football’s “integrity” is at stake as he delivered a scathing attack on the way the game is being run north of the border after his side secured their place in the top six of the cinch Premiership on Saturday.

The Englishman was infuriated by the officiating in his side’s 1-1 draw at St Johnstone, with Hibees midfielder James Jeggo controversially sent off early in the second half. The frustrated manager said he does not “trust” Scotland’s “broken” disciplinary system to allow the red card to be overturned.

Johnson also took issue with the fact not all of the top-flight matches kicked off simultaneously when so much was at stake on the last weekend before the split, with Hearts and Ross County facing off at lunchtime on Saturday and Aberdeen hosting Rangers on Sunday.

The 41-year-old, who has spent most of his managerial career in England, feels there are several things in Scottish football that “need looked at” as he called for managers to have more influence in key decisions around the game.

“Where’s the system where people (officials) get marked and then get promoted or demoted based on those marks?” he said, after a lengthy outburst about the “horrendous” decision to send off Jeggo.

“What we running here? It’s ridiculous. Even to the point where every game should have been played at 3pm today (Saturday), including Aberdeen v Rangers.

“This was the last game of the pre-split and there was too much going. It has to be fair, and fairness is everybody kicking off at the same time. We don’t know what’s going on (in the other games) and the difference in dynamic. It has to be 3pm.

“There are so many things (in Scottish football) that need looked at. The managers are probably not powerful enough up here. Down in England, the LMA (League Managers Association) is a powerful unit.

“We have good debate and feel like we have influence and can change the game for the better but up here I feel like we have no influence, and there’s probably 11 other managers who feel the same. It’s only to make the game better.

“It’s just not good enough, it’s going to cost a fantastic competition a lot of integrity.” 

Despite his grievances, Johnson was pleased to see his side secure their top-six place.

Lewis Stevenson’s first goal in almost five years cancelled out Stevie May’s opener for Saints, ensuring Hibs remained above seventh-placed Livingston, who lost at Dundee United.

The point took the Hibees ahead of St Mirren on goal difference in the battle for Europe.

“I feel like it’s mission one accomplished in terms of we’re now competing for a European place,” he said. “That’s brilliant.

“We’ve had a rough time of it. We haven’t had a clean run at it but we’ve battled through. Over the course of 33 games, we’re currently the fifth best team in the league and we give ourselves a chance to stay fifth and potentially go higher. Everything’s still to play for, which is great.”

New Saints interim boss Steven MacLean stopped a three-game losing streak with a spirited display but the Perth side are now just two points above the relegation play-off spot after Dundee United and Kilmarnock both won.

“We can’t control what other people do,” said MacLean when asked about other teams closing the gap. “It’s all still in our hands.

“I like a challenge so roll the sleeves up and let’s go.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

Freezng temperatures are expected to hit Aviemore. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Snow and sleet on the way as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
Lucas Herbert beat Aaron Cockerill in a play-off to win the 2023 ISPS Handa Championship. Image supplied by European Tour.
Lucas Herbert wins ISPS Handa Championship as Scottish contingent miss out
Police outside Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon's home. Image: Shutterstock.
Police probing SNP finances hunting for mobile phone sim cards
TotalEnergies' Culzean platform has been down-manned.
Workers removed after power outage on TotalEnergies North Sea platform
Police said that Archie Wise may have been in Caithness. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Cumbria man thought to be in Caithness found safe and well
Petehead's Jason Brown and Clyde's Ross Lyon battle for the ball. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-1 Clyde: Blue Toon 'absolutely devastated after conceding late equaliser
Thousands took part in this year's Run Balmoral. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Sun shines down for crowds at Run Balmoral 2023
The Highland League Weekly cameras were at Saturday's blockbuster Breedon Highland League title showdown between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Buckie Thistle v Brechin City title-decider highlights, celebrations and…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF
Caley Thistle Women must 'restore pride' against Rossvale, says manager Karen Mason
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley praises players for keeping Championship survival bid alive

Editor's Picks

Most Commented