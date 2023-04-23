Dennis Cirkin double sees Sunderland beat West Brom to move into play-off spots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Dennis Cirkin double sees Sunderland beat West Brom to move into play-off spots

By Press Association
Dennis Cirkin, left, starred for Sunderland (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Dennis Cirkin, left, starred for Sunderland (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Two goals from left-back Dennis Cirkin sent Sunderland back into the Sky Bet Championship play-off zone with a 2-1 comeback win over West Brom at the Hawthorns.

The 21-year-old bagged a second-half brace to end Albion’s 12-match unbeaten home league record after John Swift had put Albion ahead from the spot immediately before half-time.

But it was a real end-to-end affair, especially in the second half, before Sunderland extended their unbeaten run to seven matches.

West Brom, backed by a noisy crowd, started brightly. Jed Wallace crossed low into the box but Jayson Molumby mis-kicked at the near post and Sunderland cleared their lines.

Albion fans called for a penalty when Molumby went sprawling after being caught by a challenge from Abdoullah Ba, but referee John Busby was unmoved.

It was Sunderland, however, who created the first chance when Joe Gelhardt’s volley was deflected over the bar off Molumby following a corner.

Albion were gifted a chance in the 35th minute.

A poor pass by Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson went straight to Wallace, but he could not react quickly enough and the ball rolled past him.

Sunderland were denied when Gelhardt cut in from the left and his curling shot was heading for goal until goalkeeper Alex Palmer, at full stretch, stuck out a hand to tip it behind.

The game turned in the 45th minute. Albion took the lead after Luke O’Nien brought down Swift just inside the box for a clear penalty.

Swift stepped up and calmly rolled the spot-kick low down the middle, comfortably beating Patterson, who dived left.

In an electric start to the second half, Albion had shots from five different players blocked in the same attack before Sunderland equalised in the 51st minute.

Molumby, Karlan Grant, Conor Townsend, Darnell Furlong and Swift were all foiled in quick succession.

Cirkin headed Sunderland level after Lynden Gooch somehow squeezed in a cross despite the close attentions of Townsend and Grant.

Albion appealed for another penalty when Semi Ajayi went down after O’Nien pulled his shirt, but the referee waved play on.

The home side went close when Townsend’s firm header was pushed over the bar by Patterson from Swift’s corner.

Dan Neil’s drive was then pushed away by Palmer, and Gelhardt rolled the rebound just wide.

Albion had the ball in the net when Okay Yokuslu smashed home a volley but the assistant’s flag had gone up after the ball went out of play.

Cirkin grabbed his and Sunderland’s second goal in the 84th minute.

The left-back controlled and finished neatly all in one movement after substitutes Edouard Michut and Alex Pritchard combined.

Albion had yet another penalty appeal rejected for a push on Townsend as he headed wide, before substitute Taylor Gardner-Hickman twice fired wide and Mo Faal shot straight at Patterson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

Freezng temperatures are expected to hit Aviemore. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Snow and sleet on the way as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
Lucas Herbert beat Aaron Cockerill in a play-off to win the 2023 ISPS Handa Championship. Image supplied by European Tour.
Lucas Herbert wins ISPS Handa Championship as Scottish contingent miss out
Police outside Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon's home. Image: Shutterstock.
Police probing SNP finances hunting for mobile phone sim cards
TotalEnergies' Culzean platform has been down-manned.
Workers removed after power outage on TotalEnergies North Sea platform
Police said that Archie Wise may have been in Caithness. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Cumbria man thought to be in Caithness found safe and well
Petehead's Jason Brown and Clyde's Ross Lyon battle for the ball. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-1 Clyde: Blue Toon 'absolutely devastated after conceding late equaliser
Thousands took part in this year's Run Balmoral. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Sun shines down for crowds at Run Balmoral 2023
The Highland League Weekly cameras were at Saturday's blockbuster Breedon Highland League title showdown between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Buckie Thistle v Brechin City title-decider highlights, celebrations and…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF
Caley Thistle Women must 'restore pride' against Rossvale, says manager Karen Mason
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley praises players for keeping Championship survival bid alive

Editor's Picks

Most Commented