A look at Tottenham’s worst losses following 6-1 hammering at Newcastle

By Press Association
Harry Kane reacts during Tottenham’s 6-1 loss to Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Tottenham suffered Premier League embarrassment in a 6-1 defeat by Newcastle on Sunday.

In a match crucial to Spurs’ hopes of securing Champions League football, they were five down inside 21 excruciating minutes at St James’ Park.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how it compares to the north London club’s worst defeats.

European woe

Tottenham lost 7-2 at home to Bayern Munich in 2019
In 2019, Spurs suffered a 7-2 home loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, becoming the first English side to concede seven goals in any European competition since… Tottenham lost 8-0 to Cologne in the Intertoto Cup in 1995. Spurs had no intention of even competing in the Intertoto Cup until receiving a letter from UEFA telling them would be banned from Europe if they did not. With star players like Teddy Sheringham, Darren Anderton and Nick Barmby already committed to the Umbro Cup, a side was thrown together mixing youngsters with a few journeymen – Alan Pardew being one of those brought in on a short-term deal. Manager Gerry Francis did not even attend the game, in which Germany’s Bruno Labbadia scored a hat-trick. It remains the club’s record defeat.

Liverpool leagues apart

Spurs’ record league defeat was a 7-0 thrashing at Liverpool in 1978, capped by what Bob Paisley said was the greatest goal Anfield had ever seen. Tottenham were 3-0 down within half an hour thanks to a Kenny Dalglish brace and a strike from Ray Kennedy. Substitute David Johnson added two more goals early in the second half before Phil Neal’s penalty made it six. But the best was saved until last as Spurs were ripped apart by some wonderful one-touch football, the ball swept forward for Steve Heighway to cross and the arriving Terry McDermott to power a header beyond Barry Daines.

Newcastle in the 1990s

Alan Shearer celebrates scoring against Tottenham
This is another chapter in a book of woe that is Tottenham’s trips to St James’ Park. They suffered two huge defeats there in quick succession in the late 1990s. Kevin Keegan’s once swashbuckling side were on a rotten run when Tottenham pitched up in December 1996, without a win in two months, but rediscovered their groove in style against Spurs. With McDermott watching on from his position as Newcastle assistant, Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand and Robert Lee each scored braces while Philippe Albert also got on the scoresheet before Allan Nielsen scored a consolation late on. Remarkably, Keegan walked away from Newcastle just 10 days later. Not that it helped Spurs, who returned three years later to face Bobby Robson’s side in the FA Cup and let in six. A Newcastle injury crisis barely showed as Gary Speed, Nikos Dabizas, Duncan Ferguson and Kieron Dyer found the net before Shearer’s late brace, with only David Ginola replying for the visitors.

The misery of six

Manchester City’s Jesus Navas scores the sixth goal against Tottenham in 2013
Spurs are no strangers to a 6-0 defeat. It is their record home league defeat, having gone down by the margin twice in their history – first when Sunderland were the visitors in December 1914, and then more painfully against rivals Arsenal in March 1935. More recently they lost 6-0 at Sheffield United in 1993 and then 6-0 to Manchester City in 2013.

