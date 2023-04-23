Arsenal fightback raises hopes of Champions League final place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Arsenal fightback raises hopes of Champions League final place

By Press Association
Rafaelle Souza, left, celebrates scoring Arsenal’s first goal (PA Wire via DPA)
Rafaelle Souza, left, celebrates scoring Arsenal’s first goal (PA Wire via DPA)

Arsenal fought back from two down to draw 2-2 with Wolfsburg in Germany and give themselves a great chance of reaching the Women’s Champions League final.

This is a rematch of last year’s quarter-final, which Wolfsburg won 3-1 on aggregate, and the German side looked well on their way again when they went two up inside 25 minutes.

But a header from Rafaelle Souza just before half-time gave Arsenal hope and Stina Blackstenius equalised in the second half to earn a precious draw ahead of the second leg of the semi-final at the Emirates Stadium on May 1.

It was positive end to a difficult week for Arsenal, who were beaten by Manchester United in the Women’s Super League in midweek and lost another key player to injury, with England captain Leah Williamson rupturing a cruciate knee ligament.

The breakthrough for Wolfsburg, who are bidding to reach a sixth final in 10 years, came in the 19th minute when they cut through Arsenal and Sveindis Jonsdottir set up Ewa Pajor for an incisive finish into the far corner.

The second five minutes later was a defensive horror show as Arsenal tried to play it out from the back but Rafaelle’s pass was too far in front of Jen Beattie and Jonsdottir nipped in to beat Manuela Zinsberger.

Stina Blackstenius (right) celebrates scoring the equaliser
Stina Blackstenius, right, celebrates scoring the equaliser (PA Wire via DPA)

Jonsdottir narrowly headed over the bar as Wolfsburg pushed for a third but Arsenal steadied the ship and Beattie had a shot blocked before they pulled one back from a corner just before the break, Rafaelle heading in at the far post.

Wolfsburg had the better of the early stages of the second half but Arsenal held firm and got their reward in the 69th minute when good work from Katie McCabe and Frida Maanum set up Blackstenius, who tapped in.

With more than 40,000 tickets sold for the match at the Emirates Stadium, Wolfsburg pushed hard for a winner in the final stages but could not find the breakthrough.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

This was the 25th anniversary of the Speyside Stages. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Finlay Retson and Paul Beaton claim McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages title
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Whale-Like-Fish
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Full time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 2 Trophy and bubbly time for Brechin! April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Game-changer Ewan Loudon thrilled to play part in Brechin late show to win Highland…
Rafaelle Souza, left, celebrates scoring Arsenal’s first goal (PA Wire via DPA)
Weekend court roll - a vicious rapper and a racist chip van owner
Jon Coltart stalked an Aberdeen Univeristy student and claimed they were married.
Stalker who thought medicine student was his wife to be medically assessed after year-long…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A lorry driver who brandished a wooden baton chased a man outside Asda in Aberdeen as part of a family feud about a missing laptop. Craig Davidson carried out the 'planned and premeditated' attack outside the Garthdee supermarket Picture shows; Craig Davidson. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/04/2023
Lorry driver chased man with wooden baton in feud about missing laptop
Childminder Helen Simpson with the children. (L2R) Isla, Eden, Elise, Fraser and Helen with Sawyer. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire childminder shares her secrets after getting almost perfect inspection score
Moray Planning Ahead: An old cart house at Blairs farm is next in line for a new lease of life while plans are afoot turn turn at cottage at Burghead into a coffee takeaway.
Moray Planning Ahead: Burghead cottage could become coffee shop as Rothes restaurant plan refused
Jordan MacRae celebrates with Brora teammate Mark Nicolson. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brora Rangers and Nairn County end the season with victories
Kingussie number 14 James Falconer squeezes home the only goal of the game against Oban Camanachd. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Newtonmore keeper Kenny Ross makes amends at Caberfeidh; Kingussie end Oban Camanachd's winning…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented