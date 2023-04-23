Ferran Torres gets leaders Barcelona back on track with win over Atletico Madrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ferran Torres gets leaders Barcelona back on track with win over Atletico Madrid

By Press Association
Barcelona’s Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring against Atletico Madrid (Joan Mateu/AP)
Barcelona returned to winning ways as Ferran Torres’ first-half effort secured the LaLiga leaders a 1-0 home victory over Atletico Madrid.

After a 4-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey and 0-0 league draws with Girona and Getafe, Barca were almost behind in the opening minute when their former player Antoine Griezmann hit the bar.

Torres then netted what proved to be the winner in the 44th minute, collecting the ball from Raphinha and drilling it past Jan Oblak from the edge of the box.

The result puts Xavi’s men 11 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid with eight more games to go, while Atletico remain third.

Sevilla followed up their Europa League triumph against Manchester United with a dramatic 2-1 home win over Villarreal, Youssef En-Nesyri securing the victory in stoppage time after Rafa Mir’s opener for the hosts had been cancelled out by Pau Torres.

Relegation-threatened Valencia are level on points with 17th-placed Almeria after winning 2-0 at bottom side Elche, while Mallorca came from behind to beat Getafe 3-1 at home, with Lee Kang-in scoring twice.

Substitute Giacomo Raspadori scored a stoppage-time winner as Napoli closed in on the Serie A title with a 1-0 win at Juventus, putting the gap to second-placed Lazio at 17 points with seven games to go.

Juventus are third, two points behind Lazio, having earlier this week had an appeal against their 15-point deduction accepted.

Sixth-placed Inter Milan halted their five-match winless run in the league with a 3-0 win at Empoli featuring two goals from Romelu Lukaku, and there was also a brace for Rafael Leao as fifth-placed AC Milan won 2-0 at home against Lecce.

Monza came back from 2-0 down to beat Fiorentina 3-2 at home, and Udinese defeated Cremonese 3-0.

In the Bundesliga, Sheraldo Becker’s goal secured third-placed Union Berlin a 1-0 win at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Sheraldo Becker celebrates scoring the winner in Union Berlin's victory at Borussia Monchengladbach (Federico Gambarini/AP)
RB Leipzig fell to fifth as they had Dominik Szoboszlai sent off as they lost 2-0 at Bayer Leverkusen, overtaken in the table by Freiburg who thrashed struggling Schalke 4-0, with Michael Gregoritsch scoring twice.

In Ligue 1, Marseille rose to second after winning 2-1 at Lyon courtesy of a stoppage-time Malo Gusto own-goal.

Montpellier beat Rennes 1-0 at home despite being reduced to 10 men early in the second half by Teji Savanier’s red card.

Habib Diallo got both goals as Strasbourg won 2-0 at Reims and moved out of the relegation zone and up to 15th. They leapfrogged Nantes and Brest, with the three sides separated by goal difference – Nantes drew 2-2 at home against 18th-placed Troyes, with stoppage-time goals for both teams, and Brest 0-0 at second-bottom Ajaccio.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Clermont at Nice (2-1) and Toulouse at Lorient (1-0).

