Jonas Eidevall hails ‘fearless’ Arsenal after Champions League comeback

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall expressed his pride in his “completely fearless” players after they fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semi-final.

The hosts took the lead through Ewa Pajor’s 19th-minute finish and added another five minutes later when Arsenal tried to play it out from the back but Rafaelle’s pass was too far in front of Jen Beattie and Sveindis Jonsdottir nipped in to beat Manuela Zinsberger.

However, a header from Rafaelle just before the break reduced the deficit and Stina Blackstenius’ equaliser on 69 minutes means the sides are level heading into the second leg at the Emirates Stadium on May 1.

Eidevall told Sky Sports when asked how he had felt when his team went 2-0 down: “You have to remain process-orientated and I think we have an identity in the way we want to play, and we want to play to our strengths, and I think that was a real strong moment for us.

“Obviously we gave away the ball very cheaply for the second goal. But it’s also something that we want to be good at, to play out from the back, to be controlling, to play in good positions, and if it’s on, we need to be brave and fearless to play, and just because you make one mistake, you can’t change that.

“So I thought that was really important, sticking to our identity, and the players were so good at doing that. They were completely fearless and I admire that and am so proud of them for being that.”

He added: “I think it’s really important to remain composed. It’s only half-time (in the tie).

From 2-0 down in the first leg to secure a valuable draw… Now we're just one game away from the Champions League final! 🏆 Gooners, we need your support at Emirates Stadium ❤️ 46,000 tickets sold and counting 😲 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 23, 2023

“The only thing that was important today was to get the result that we have everything to play for and to decide this game in London. Nothing is decided yet, but we have the chance now to play for everything, but so have Wolfsburg.

“It’s going to be exciting – buy tickets!

“I’m sure it’s going to be the difference. If we can fill the Emirates, if we can get behind the team and rally behind it from the first second, it’s going to make a difference.

“The atmosphere at the Emirates has been amazing this season, both for the men’s and the women’s games. So let’s create another memorable game.”

The overall performance of Beattie, who had come into the side in the absence of ACL injury victim Leah Williamson, saw her named player of the match.

And regarding the defender’s character, Eidevall said: “Her whole season, also the way she has handled it when she has not been starting games – she has been there every day, every training, being competitive, pushing this team forwards.

“And I told Jen after the game I was so happy for her to make a performance like this here, because she really deserved that.”