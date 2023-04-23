Manchester City keep up title bid while Bristol City return to WSL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester City keep up title bid while Bristol City return to WSL

By Press Association
Chloe Kelly scored twice early on for Manchester City against West Ham (Tim Markland/PA)


Manchester City moved up to second place in the Women’s Super League as Gareth Taylor’s side thumped Aston Villa 6-2 at the Academy Stadium.

Chloe Kelly netted a quickfire brace in the sixth and seventh minutes to put City 2-0 up and after Emma Snerle’s reply, a Laura Coombs goal made it 3-1 heading into the break.

Khadija Shaw, the division’s top scorer this term, added her 17th league goal of the campaign just past the hour mark and City skipper Steph Houghton, on her 35th birthday, scored soon after to make it 5-1.

Lisa Evans subsequently notched West Ham’s second before City substitute Mary Fowler completed the scoring as the hosts went three points behind leaders Manchester United.

Chelsea are a point behind Taylor’s team in third, with two games in hand over the Manchester clubs, while Arsenal, down to fourth, are a further two points back, having played one fewer match than the top two.

Tottenham and Aston Villa played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at Brisbane Road.

Goals from Kirsty Hanson and Rachel Daly put Villa two up inside 21 minutes but Spurs were level just after half-time thanks to a double from Eveliina Summanen.

The relegation-threatened hosts then took the lead in the 59th minute, Bethany England with the goal, but Daly earned a point for fifth-placed Villa thanks to an 84th-minute leveller – her 15th WSL goal this term.

Struggling Reading looked on the way to a valuable three points when they went two up at home to Everton early on but the visitors fought back to win 3-2.

Justine Vanhaevermaet netted from the penalty spot in only the second minute before adding a second after 17 minutes.

Everton’s fightback began four minutes before half-time when Hanna Bennison scored. Katja Snoeijs then equalised with another penalty, and the winner came seven minutes from time through Nicoline Sorensen.

Liverpool also came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Brighton. Elisabeth Terland put the Seagulls ahead but Ceri Holland grabbed a second-half double.

Meanwhile, Bristol City sealed promotion back to the top flight as they claimed the Championship title with a 4-0 win over Charlton at Ashton Gate.

With a record crowd of 7,045 in attendance, the Robins led at half-time thanks to Grace Clinton’s 25th-minute opener, and Abi Harrison doubled the advantage moments after the break by scoring direct from a corner.

Brooke Aspin and Ffion Morgan added late efforts for Lauren Smith’s side as City secured their return to the WSL two years after being relegated.

