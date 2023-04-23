Hibernian appeal against Jimmy Jeggo’s red card at St Johnstone

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian have appealed against Jimmy Jeggo’s red card in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone.

Manager Lee Johnson had launched a blistering attack on referee Craig Napier and his fellow officials after being left flabbergasted by what he felt was a “horrendous decision” to send off Jeggo in the cinch Premiership match.

Australian midfielder Jeggo was shown a red card early in the second half for a challenge on Saints’ Connor McLennan on the halfway line.

A club statement from Hibernian on Sunday evening read: “Following an extensive review of the footage from different angles, the competitive nature of the game, and knowing Jeggo won the ball first, the club has submitted an appeal to the SFA.

“We will provide a further update when we have been notified of the outcome of the appeal.

“If the red card is upheld, it means that Jeggo will serve a two-match suspension.”

Speaking after Saturday’s match, Hibernian boss Johnson was highly critical of the decision.

“That’s as bad (officiating) as I’ve seen,” the Englishman said.

“I’ve probably played 1000 games as a player, including youth, 500-odd games as a manager, and that’s the worst I’ve seen. Unreal.”